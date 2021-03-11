Entertainment Celebrity Malaysian influencer storms out of live interview

Malaysian influencer storms out of live interview

Pianist put out by snarky comments

Cathryn Li plays the piano from time to time. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Kuala Lumpur — The internet can be a good place or a bad place, depending on the person. Cathryn Li, a Malaysian influencer, has made a name for herself online. However, it was shocking to see her throwing a tantrum after a netizen made a callous remark about her piano skills.

FaceTalk host Andy Chan invited Li as a special guest on his talk show on Facebook Live on March 9. Li is famous on Instagram and she is also an actress. She also plays the piano. Li uploaded videos of her playing the piano on her own YouTube channel.

Cathryn Li threw a tantrum during a live show. Picture: YouTube

During the talk show, Chan asked Li to demonstrate her piano playing skills by jamming with his crew. The influencer, who usually plays classic pieces on the piano, struggled to blend with the crew.

As Li stumbled through her piano playing, one netizen commented, “A person (who likes) music will easily blend into song, instrument or any music but (it seems) that she has no interest at all.” Another netizen commented she looked bored and awkward while the crew played a song on their own. After they were done playing, she said, “There were people who scolded me.”

It then turned into a meltdown as Chan and his crew tried to reassure Li. Li tried to defend her piano playing, saying that she had not heard the kind of music they played before and that she had come on this talk show to chat so she was not prepared.

The crew were understanding, even attempting to defend her, but at one point, Li said, “I sit at the keyboard, people scold me, I sit here (at the table), people ask me what I’m doing, so should I just sit there (offscreen)!?”

According to Hype.my, the 31-year-old stormed off and sat in a corner, still airing her grievances. The crew attempted to defuse the situation but the influencer refused to be soothed, even storming back at one point while shouting. The crew wrapped up the show soon after and Li did not appear again on screen.

Most of the comments were supportive of her and asked her to “do the best you can” and “calm down and end the show professionally”. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

