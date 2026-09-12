Singapore News | 2 m read

Singapore secondary students remain among world’s best in reading, maths and science

Aiah Bathan | September 12, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singaporean secondary school students have been exceptionally recognised once again as they achieve the highest rankings in the world. In the latest results of the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the country’s 15-year-old students ranked first globally in reading ability and second in mathematics and science. The students ranked among the top three globally in all three core competencies. Moreover, the Singaporean students also achieved outstanding results on computational problem solving for the very first time, according to Yan.sg.

The results simply showed that Singaporean students had maintained strong performance in understanding, analysing, and applying their knowledge in these core subjects. At the same time, the computational problem-solving ability recognises the students’ thinking and their ability to use digital tools to solve practical problems. Singaporean students scored 563 points in this section, higher than other countries’ average of 500 points. These results affirm that Singapore is at the forefront of global education, and that its students can excel not just in traditional subjects, but also in problem-solving skills in the real world that may help them in their future. As the country builds on this success, every student is becoming equipped with the capacity to keep pace with global standards as they thrive in the continuously changing world. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

What is PISA? This program is initiated by the OECD and is conducted every three years. PISA is recognised as one of the most influential education assessments globally, covering 91 countries and regions, with over 760,000 15-year-old students participating.

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