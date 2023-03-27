Singapore man says his Malaysian friend was charged $48 for SIM card with $10 top-up because store said “chicken rice expensive”

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to complain about an expensive SIM card, which the seller allegedly attributed to expensive chicken rice.

A Facebook user named Oh Junkai wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Mar 25 (Saturday) that he had a Malaysian friend who had arrived in Singapore recently and bought a SIM card for $48 with a $10 top-up on it.

“It means my friend was charged additionally 38 dollars for ‘services’,” wrote Mr Oh.

He and his friend decided to go to Ong Mobile at Sim Lim Square to ask about the $38 dollar charge on the card.

Mr Oh wrote that the person at the store, a man allegedly, “instantly raised his voice and start saying the chicken rice here expensive and rent expensive I charge 38 la.”

The man was also said to have told them that he did not force the Malaysian fiend to by the SIM card from him “and kept saying I charge 38 without giving any other reason.”

Mr Oh wrote, “Basically saying chicken rice expensive that’s why charge 38 extra for SIM?

Bro please want do business also not like that la chicken rice more expensive at least +2 dollar la knn.”

He added that he put the post up to inform others.

Along with his post, Mr Oh added a photo of a handwritten receipt showing a charge of $38 for a SIM card and $10 for the top-up on the card dated Mar 20, 2023.

Commenters on the post warned that the venue where the SIM card was bought may not have been the most trustworthy place.

Others asked if Mr Oh could file a police report.

Mr Oh added in another comment that “I only know starhub sells that exact sim at 15.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Ong for comment. /TISG

