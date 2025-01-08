SINGAPORE: The International Institute for Management Development ranks Singapore first in global competitiveness, yet as the country’s economy thrives, more Singaporeans are experiencing work-related burnout.

Singapore’s workforce has long been heralded as disciplined, driven, and productive. Yet, recent trends suggest that the very traits that have made Singapore an economic powerhouse are now contributing to a growing epidemic of worker burnout.

The strain of overwork

A 2024 survey by Telus Health, featured in an article by The Straits Times, revealed that 47 per cent of workers in Singapore experience mental or physical exhaustion due to their work.

Exhaustion is one of the three primary signs of burnout, alongside reduced performance and cynicism, according to Mr Haider Amir, Telus Health’s director for Asia.

Another report conducted by Employment Hero, a leading provider of people, payroll, and benefits software, showed that despite ongoing efforts by employers to foster a healthy workplace, most still fall short in providing adequate mental health and well-being support.

The report published by HR Asia was based on a survey of 1,018 employees in Singapore. It highlighted minimal improvement in burnout levels, with 61% of employees reporting burnout in 2024.

This suggests that employers have not made significant progress in addressing burnout over the last two years.

A major contributing factor to this stagnation is the lack of access to essential wellness services, such as on-site health assessments, mobile health clinics, comprehensive benefits management, physical fitness programs, and mental health support.

Only 45% of employees said their employer offers confidential counselling services.

This alarming statistic underscores the intensity of the problem, as employees juggle the pressures of heightened expectations, job insecurities, and an increasingly blurred boundary between work and personal life.

Historically, Singapore’s work culture has been built on a foundation of long hours and relentless productivity. This pressure has translated into a deep-rooted sense of duty, where taking time off or showing signs of distress was often considered a sign of weakness.

Even as the world moves toward recognizing mental health as an essential component of overall well-being, the culture in Singapore is slow to fully embrace this shift.

The impact on mental health

The World Health Organization’s recognition of burnout as a medical condition in 2019 has highlighted a growing concern in workplaces worldwide. Singapore is no exception.

The mental health crisis, exacerbated by the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an uptick in cases of depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders among employees.

The societal pressure to perform has created a situation where workers feel compelled to endure extreme stress without seeking support. This has led to increasing absenteeism, diminished productivity, and higher healthcare costs—ultimately affecting the nation’s economic output.

Economic consequences

Beyond the toll on individuals, the burnout crisis has dire implications for Singapore’s economic future. The country’s high dependence on its labour force means that widespread burnout could reduce workforce efficiency, hinder talent retention, and stunt economic growth.

As industries face unprecedented challenges in maintaining productivity during recovery periods, many businesses are grappling with how to support their employees without sacrificing performance.

The rise of the gig economy, while providing flexibility, has compounded these challenges. Many gig workers in Singapore report experiencing higher levels of burnout due to the lack of job security, irregular income, and constant pressure to secure new clients or contracts.

The absence of standard workplace benefits, such as paid leave and health insurance, leaves these workers vulnerable to the worst effects of mental and physical exhaustion.

A call for change

In response to these rising concerns, experts are calling for a re-evaluation of the traditional Singaporean work ethic. Workplace well-being programs, mental health awareness campaigns, and corporate policies focused on work-life balance are being recommended as part of the solution.

Notably, the Singapore government has taken steps to address this, such as introducing initiatives to promote workplace mental health and providing resources for employers to adopt better work-life balance policies.

However, many argue that these efforts remain insufficient in light of the scale of the issue. For lasting change to occur, a cultural shift is necessary—one that redefines what success looks like and recognizes the intrinsic value of employee well-being.

Employers must be held accountable for creating environments where workers are productive, supported, and empowered to take care of their mental health.

Moving forward

While the road to recovery from burnout may seem daunting, it is not without hope. Singapore has the opportunity to take charge of creating a new work model that values mental health as much as economic performance.

By investing in holistic approaches to employee wellness and ensuring that workplaces prioritize balance, the country can emerge from this crisis stronger than before.

In a world that is increasingly recognizing the value of human capital, it’s time for Singapore to acknowledge that worker well-being and economic prosperity are not mutually exclusive.

It’s not just a crisis—it’s a wake-up call.