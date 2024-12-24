In recent years, Singapore has become synonymous with hustle, productivity, and success.

Known for its booming economy, impressive infrastructure, and thriving business environment, the city-state has also earned a reputation for its competitive and demanding work culture.

As a global business hub, Singapore attracts professionals from all over the world, but this “always-on” culture raises an important question — Is the city’s work-life balance a myth?

The reality of Singapore’s work culture

Singapore’s rapid growth and economic prosperity have not come without their challenges.

High productivity expectations, long working hours, and a competitive job market create a culture where employees often feel compelled to work beyond regular office hours.

Singapore has one of the longest workweeks in the developed world, with many professionals clocking in over 44 hours a week.

A recent survey by Telus Health, featured in a Straits Times article, revealed that nearly half of workers in Singapore feel drained after a day of work.

The survey, which involved 1,000 employees from various sectors such as healthcare, social services, public administration, defence, manufacturing, and construction, highlights the increasing risk of burnout and the need for enhanced mental health support, according to the company.

This “always-on” mentality is rooted in the country’s pursuit of success, both on an individual and corporate level. In industries like finance, technology, and law, it is not uncommon for workers to be expected to be available for work 24/7, responding to emails and urgent tasks during evenings and weekends.

Work-life balance – the Singaporean ideal

On paper, Singapore’s government has made efforts to promote a work-life balance, particularly through policies such as the Employment Act, which mandates paid leave and public holidays.

In recent years, companies have also been encouraged to implement flexible working hours, remote work options, and wellness initiatives.

Moreover, Singapore ranks highly on the global scale for work-life balance in certain sectors, especially compared to other fast-paced, highly urbanized countries.

The government and many private companies have introduced mental health support and employee well-being programs, reflecting an increasing recognition of the importance of balance between work and personal life.

However, the question remains — Are these initiatives enough to counterbalance the ever-present work culture that defines the country?

The pressure to perform

A contributing factor to Singapore’s “always-on” work culture is the immense pressure to perform.

In a city where professional success is often equated with personal worth, many employees feel that they must sacrifice their time to meet the high expectations of their employers.

The need for constant availability, even outside of work hours, can result in burnout, stress, and decreased job satisfaction.

The 2024 Wellness at Work Report by Employment Hero published by Reeracoen in October revealed that 61% of Singaporean employees are experiencing burnout, a slight improvement from 2022’s 62%.

However, burnout remains a significant issue, especially among younger workers, with 68% of Gen Z and 65% of Millennials affected.

The report also highlighted high stress levels, with 39% of workers feeling stressed several days a week and 36% experiencing stress a few days a month.

Moreover, the competitive job market, combined with the high cost of living, often forces individuals to take on more work, whether out of necessity or ambition.

For those in senior roles, the pressure is even more pronounced, as they are expected to juggle leadership responsibilities with a relentless pursuit of growth and innovation.

Technology – a double-edged sword

Advancements in technology, while beneficial in many ways, have also exacerbated the “always-on” culture in Singapore.

With the advent of smartphones, email notifications, and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, employees are often expected to be reachable at all times, even during off-hours.

This constant connectivity blurs the boundaries between work and personal life, making it difficult to truly “switch off.” In a city that thrives on technology and innovation, this always-on culture becomes not just a norm but a status symbol.

The faster you respond, the more dedicated you are perceived to be. The expectation is that you should be able to juggle multiple tasks seamlessly, even outside of regular working hours.

Striving for balance – can Singaporeans achieve it?

Despite the pressures, many Singaporeans are beginning to question whether this relentless pursuit of productivity is sustainable in the long term.

The impact on mental health, family life, and overall well-being has sparked discussions around the need for a more balanced approach to work and life.

An editorial piece published by Balance the Grind cited a 2023 Randstad study indicating that 41% of employees in Singapore are contemplating leaving their current positions to pursue a better work-life balance.

This change in perspective highlights a rising recognition of the importance of personal time and well-being, moving away from the traditional focus on career success.

Some companies in Singapore are recognizing the need for change. Tech giants, global banks, and progressive organizations are introducing more flexible working policies, offering employees greater autonomy over their schedules.

The recent rise in hybrid work models, especially post-pandemic, has given people more control over when and where they work, allowing for greater balance.

Furthermore, Singapore’s emphasis on physical health and wellness programs in the workplace is another step toward achieving a healthier work-life equilibrium.

Organizations are investing in mental health resources, fitness initiatives, and stress management workshops to help employees cope with the demands of modern work.

Is the “always-on” culture sustainable?

While efforts are being made to create a more balanced work culture, the “always-on” mentality is deeply entrenched in Singapore’s professional environment.

For many, the work-life balance ideal is still just that – an ideal. Achieving it requires a cultural shift that balances ambition with well-being.

In an environment where success is measured by output and the pursuit of excellence often comes at the expense of personal time, the challenge will be to redefine what success means.

Are we striving for an ideal where work and life coexist in harmony, or are we reinforcing a system that prioritizes work over everything else?