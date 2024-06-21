A phenomenon dubbed “shift shock” has emerged as one of the top workplace trends of 2023, continuing its rise into early 2024. Shift shock is the startling realization that your new job isn’t what you anticipated.

But what should job candidates do when confronted with a role that doesn’t match the description provided by their hiring manager?

A recent survey by Muse highlighted the prevalence of this issue, revealing that 72% of employees have experienced shift shock. Additionally, 80% believe leaving a job within the first six months is acceptable if it doesn’t meet their expectations.

Josh Millet, founder and CEO of Criteria, attributes this disconnect to a flawed hiring process that often portrays an overly optimistic view of the role and company, leading to high turnover rates.

Resume Genius’ latest Misrepresentation in Hiring Practices Report offers a deeper dive into this issue. The report found that 70% of hiring managers admit to lying during the recruitment process, primarily driven by the pressure to meet immediate hiring demands and protect company interests.

Tips to avoid shift shock

Ask specific questions during interviews – To gain a clear understanding of the role and company, applicants should ask direct questions such as “Could you describe a typical day in this role?” or “How does the team handle high-pressure situations?” If interviewers provide vague answers, it could indicate a lack of transparency.

Clarify role expectations and metrics – Understanding how success is measured is crucial. Questions like “What are the expected accomplishments in the first 90 days?” and “What kind of training or support will be provided?” can help candidates assess if the job aligns with their skills and career goals.

Trust your gut – Candidates should trust their instincts during the interview process. Pay attention to the responses and overall interaction. Evasive answers or a rushed interview might signal underlying issues.

In a world where the job market is continually shifting, both employers and job seekers must navigate these changes with clarity and integrity to ensure a successful and satisfying employment experience.

Source

Study Reveals Why 70% Of Hiring Managers Lie To Job Candidates In 2024

Related Stories:

Ghost posting and how it’s haunting the American job market

Common job interview mistakes, find out which one is the biggest

The post Shift shock: Navigating the pitfalls of modern hiring practices appeared first on The Independent News.