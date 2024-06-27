SINGAPORE: Faced with escalating workloads and the swift evolution of workplace environments, a growing number of Singaporean workers are turning to generative AI as a solution.

According to recent data from PwC, nearly half (47%) of employees have observed a significant uptick in their workloads, while 68% have noted an accelerated pace of change in their work settings.

In response to these pressures, many workers are embracing generative AI, with over 60% expecting the technology to enhance efficiency within the next year.

The data indicates that workers see AI not only as a tool for efficiency but also as a catalyst for creativity and improved work quality. Eight out of ten employees anticipate that generative AI will bolster their creative capabilities and elevate the quality of their output.

However, the integration of AI in the workplace is not without challenges. Despite its promising potential, access to generative AI tools remains uneven across the workforce.

Less than one-third (28%) of employees reported having limited opportunities to use such technology, 34% cited a lack of access to the necessary tools, and 24% admitted they do not possess the knowledge to effectively leverage these tools.

PwC emphasized the need for employers to make substantial investments in training and providing access to emerging technologies. “Employers will need to invest heavily in new and emerging technology training and access,” the report recommended, underlining the critical role of upskilling in the modern workplace.

The pursuit of skill development has become a focal point for Singaporean employees. An overwhelming majority (81%) believe that daily use of generative AI could lead to higher salaries, seeing proficiency in this technology as a route to better pay. Upskilling, particularly in areas involving AI, has become a key factor for those considering job changes, with 72% indicating it influences their decision to switch roles.

Encouragingly, more than half of the surveyed employees feel that their employers are providing adequate opportunities for skill development, suggesting a positive trend towards addressing the skills gap.

