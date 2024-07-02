Technology

China AI startups target Singapore as prime destination for global expansion

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: China artificial intelligence startups that are looking to expand their horizons have been coming to Singapore for a number of reasons, including making themselves available to companies from across the globe as well as the accessibility of related technologies, reported Bloomberg on Monday (July 1).

Several AI startups have moved to the Little Red Dot largely due to trade sanctions from the United States that hindered their access to up-to-date, and therefore, much-needed, technologies.

Setting up shop in Singapore also allows these startups to distance themselves from their country of origin, a strategy known as “Singapore-washing.”

The tactic makes the companies more acceptable to the regulators of countries opposed to China, including the US, Bloomberg added.

Another important factor that has driven start-ups to Singapore is the availability of funding, which some companies have said is quickly diminishing in China.

However, the companies’ largest motivation may be related to their survival.

See also  CFO of Huawei arrested in Canada, faces extradition to the US

Due to their need for cutting-edge chips to train their systems, AI companies’ products are not up to speed when access to these chips is denied or restricted.

The United States has disallowed the sale of the most sophisticated chips and other technologies to China, so they cannot be utilized in the military.

In Singapore, China AI startups can access Nvidia Corp.’s latest chips. The company, which touts itself as the “World Leader in Artificial Intelligence Computing,” has been on the rise and was, for a brief time last month, the world’s most valuable company, overtaking Apple and Microsoft.

At present, Nvidia rules the data centre market with its accelerator chips and has seen unsurpassed financial gains in the wake of the AI boom.

“It’s Nvidia’s market; we’re all just trading in it,” said Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers’ chief market strategist, in June.

Read also: Nvidia becomes the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Apple and even Microsoft

See also  How Trump Is Helping China

Singapore has pushed to enhance the country’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Earlier this year, as part of the initiatives to invest in the future, then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore will put more than S$1 billion over the next five years into National AI 2.0.

“Part of the investment will be used to ensure that Singapore can secure access to the advanced chips that are so crucial to AI development and deployment,” he said in February. /TISG

Featured image: Depositphotos

Read also: SuperAI’s global debut in Singapore: Asia’s premier Artificial Intelligence conference

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Technology

AI products and services poised to hit up to S$1.27 trillion by 2027 amid rapid growth and tech challenges

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Singapore emerges as top AI startup hub in the region

September 23, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

Singapore banks implement enhanced authentication for digital token setup

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.