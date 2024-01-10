SINGAPORE: Asia’s premier artificial intelligence (AI) conference, SuperAI, is set to make its global debut in Singapore, according to a news release from PR Newswire.

The event is scheduled at the Marina Bay Sands from June 5 to June 6, 2024. SuperAI aims to bring together industry leaders, heads of state, entrepreneurs, researchers, and AI enthusiasts for an insightful exploration of the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

SuperAI’s inaugural edition is expected to draw 5,000 attendees during Singapore AI Week, which will run from June 3 to 9. The week will feature various events such as:

meet-ups

workshops

hackathons

and exclusive networking opportunities

The city-state is set to play host to diverse professionals and luminaries, establishing itself as a hub for the brightest minds in AI.

As AI continues to shape the future of society, SuperAI promises in-depth discussions on key industry topics. These include the intersection of AI in finance and healthcare, generative AI, robotics, and the ethics surrounding AI.

The event’s agenda covers a holistic perspective on the future of the AI industry, featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, live demonstrations, and networking sessions.

Co-Founder of SuperAI, Alex Fiskum, expressed excitement about the event’s launch in Singapore, stating:

“We are incredibly excited to launch the first edition of SuperAI in Singapore, a global hub for innovation and a natural catalyst for the advancement of AI.

Going into 2024, we have seen a surge in global event interest, with internationals accounting for over 60% of our registrations to date.

SuperAI will boast a dynamic participation mix, from early-stage AI pioneers, to established business and industry leaders, all eager to explore the transformative potential of AI.”

He added, “SuperAI promises to be the most significant AI gathering in Asia this year, bridging the AI communities of both the eastern and western hemispheres. We couldn’t be more excited to bring the global AI industry to Singapore.”

As per PR Newswire, SuperAI’s first round of speakers include notable figures such as:

Whistleblower Edward Snowden

Angel investor Balaji Srinivasan

Analyst Benedict Evans

Co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal

Humanoid robot from Hanson Robotics, Sophia

Founder and CEO of Singularity Net, Ben Goertzel

