Featured News In the House

In Parliament: New bill introduced to allow police conduct warrantless search on suspects

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 10, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was introduced by the Ministries of Law and Home Affairs in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 10).

“The Bill advances our criminal justice system and contains significant proposals aimed at (A) protecting the public by strengthening our levers to tackle crime, including serious s*xual crime, and (B) enhancing transparency, fairness and coherence in our criminal court processes,” the Ministries said.

Under it, police officers would be permitted to conduct warrantless searches on suspects in more situations and during arrests to take dangerous items away from them.

Updating and enhancing the powers of law enforcement officers—including powers of arrest, search and investigation— would serve to “better equip the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to combat crime and result in greater operational efficiency,” the bill states.

Police would be allowed to conduct a search without a warrant in situations “when they have reason to believe that the relevant evidence is in the possession or power of a suspect of an arrestable offence.”

See also  "Smile a bit!" -- Shanmugam gets unusual and surprising request

For the moment, if an officer has reason to believe that a person would not, or is unlikely to, produce relevant evidence when presented with a production order, the officer may search without a warrant.

But whether a person would comply with a production order can’t always be accurately determined at the outset, which could cause delays in searches and the opportunity to tamper with evidence.

With the proposed bill, police can search suspects at the point of arrest so they can remove dangerous items in the possession of suspects, including razor blades and needles.

The new bill may be read in full here.

If passed, it empowers police to compel suspects to undergo a forensic medical examination, including taking DNA swabs or blood samples, if deemed relevant. Accused persons who refuse to comply will be charged with an offence, with penalties laid out in the bill.

A harsher sentencing option has also been put forth in the bill for dangerous offenders who commit violent or s*x crimes. These include new minimum jail terms and detention beyond jail for life.

See also  Shanmugam comes down hard on violators of stay home notice, says they will be prosecuted

“There is no downside to this amendment because if they search and they find the evidence, or if they do not find the evidence, no one is worse off.

And, if challenged, the police will show you why they reasonably suspected the person to have the evidence. This would make things easier for the police and law enforcement agencies on a day-to-day basis,” CNA quotes Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam. /TISG

Read also: Chan Chun Sing: Ministerial pay review postponed due to “other pressing issues”

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather spend $80 on my laobu (mother) instead of Labubu” — Singaporeans on “why people are obsessed” with “stupid trends”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

SG employee says his manager ignores feedback and even “laughs it off” when confronted about why he sends emails to staff at 3am

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants her to sleep in their bomb shelter, but their concerned daughter asks S’poreans, “Isn’t this unethical? What can I do?”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather spend $80 on my laobu (mother) instead of Labubu” — Singaporeans on “why people are obsessed” with “stupid trends”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

From the shadows to the spotlight: Stateless youth with no education defies odds to secure a job offer in Singapore

October 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Travel

Malaysia travel: 7 fun and adventurous spots you can explore in Ipoh, just a hop away from the city centre

October 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Lee Hsien Yang’s more serious game plan

October 27, 2024 Tan Bah Bah

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.