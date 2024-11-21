SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Jobstreet has revealed that more than 60% of Singaporean employees prioritize job stability and work-life balance above all else. This preference places Singapore at the top of Southeast Asia and global rankings for such workplace values.

The study, which gathered responses from 3,260 participants in Singapore, also highlighted other key career aspirations. Joining a reputable company was cited as the second-most important priority by 59% of respondents, while 34% placed emphasis on reskilling to explore new professions.

When it comes to working arrangements, the majority of respondents (64%) expressed a preference for a full-time, five-day work week. Part-time work was favored by 27%, while only 5% indicated a willingness to work more than full-time hours.

The survey also shed light on factors that discourage Singaporeans from accepting job offers. A negative recruitment experience was a critical issue for 61% of respondents, who said they would reject offers from companies with such processes.

Additionally, mental health support and flexible working arrangements emerged as significant considerations. About 37% of respondents viewed the lack of mental health support as a deal breaker, while 31% cited the absence of work-from-home options as a deterrent.

The findings point to the shifting priorities of the Singaporean workforce, with a growing emphasis on holistic well-being, adaptability, and respectful workplace practices. Companies looking to attract talent in Singapore must adapt to these evolving expectations to remain competitive in a tight labor market.