SINGAPORE: A report by TELUS Health has revealed a worrying trend in the mental health of Singaporean workers, with nearly one-third (31%) scoring 50 or below on a national mental health scale.

The findings shed light on the growing workforce pressures and highlighted the urgent need for supportive measures.

The report, based on a survey conducted with 1,000 respondents between September 13 and 26, categorized mental health into three groups: Distressed (scores of 0-49), Strained (50-79), and Optimal (80-100).

Workers classified as “Distressed” experienced significantly greater productivity losses, losing nearly three times the number of workdays compared to the 8% of employees with “Optimal” mental health scores.

The study pointed to a strong link between financial insecurity and poor mental health. Employees without emergency savings were over three times more likely to report diagnoses of anxiety or depression, further compounding their struggles.

Younger workers were particularly vulnerable, with anxiety and depression rates three times higher than those of their older counterparts.

“As anxiety and isolation intensified, we also saw financial insecurity across Singapore, all of which impacted mental, physical, and financial health,” said Haider Amir, TELUS Health’s Director for Asia.

The Public Administration and Defence sectors recorded the lowest mental health scores in Singapore, with an average drop of over six points. The report also highlighted significant productivity losses across the board.

Workers with poor mental health and limited motivation lost an average of 75.4 productive days annually, compared to 54.2 days among highly motivated employees.

Employer support played a pivotal role in mitigating these losses. Workers who received excellent mental health support reported 36.7 lost workdays annually, while those with poor employer support saw nearly double that figure at 79.1 days.

These findings point to the need for comprehensive workplace mental health initiatives. “This challenge also presented a powerful opportunity for employers.

By prioritizing comprehensive well-being programs and creating a supportive workplace culture, businesses could make a tangible difference in their employees’ overall well-being,” Mr Amir added.

As Singapore’s workforce grapples with these challenges, the report calls on employers and policymakers to address the systemic issues contributing to poor mental health.

Without decisive action, the impacts on productivity, financial security, and overall well-being are likely to worsen.