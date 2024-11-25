CHINA: A man dismissed for taking a brief nap at work after working late has won a legal battle against his former employer, receiving compensation of 350,000 yuan (approximately $48,000).

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the case has sparked a heated debate across Chinese social media, with many questioning the fairness of the company’s decision.

A brief nap led to a disastrous dismissal

The man, known only as Zhang, had worked for two decades as a department manager at a chemical company in Taixing, Jiangsu province, in southeastern China.

His dismissal occurred earlier this year after surveillance footage showed him napping at his desk the morning following a work assignment that kept him at the office until midnight.

Two weeks after the incident, the company’s human resources department issued a report accusing Zhang of “sleeping on the job due to exhaustion,” which Zhang signed.

In an online conversation that surfaced later, an HR staff member asked Zhang how long he had slept, to which he responded, “About an hour or so.”

Relying on this report and his violation of company policy, the company issued a formal dismissal notice, citing Zhang’s nap as a serious breach of its zero-tolerance policy on workplace discipline.

The notice highlighted Zhang’s long tenure with the company, stating that sleeping at work could not be overlooked despite his impressive record and years of service.

Legal victory and public reaction

Zhang, who believed the termination was unjust, decided to take legal action.

In court, the judge ruled in his favour, noting that while employers have the right to fire employees for rule violations, this must be balanced against the severity of the breach.

The judge explained that Zhang’s nap was a first-time offence and had caused no significant damage to the company. Given Zhang’s exemplary 20-year career, the court deemed his dismissal an excessive and unreasonable response.

The ruling has prompted widespread discussion on mainland Chinese social media.

Many users expressed surprise at the compensation amount, with one comment saying, “Waking up to 350,000 yuan in your account—what kind of luck is that?”

Others argued that while napping at work may not be ideal, firing an employee over such a minor infraction seemed overly harsh. A third user added, “Confirmed: this is a legitimate court ruling.”

This case highlights growing concerns about workplace policies and balancing employer rights and employee welfare in China.

