SG employee says “I am stuck in a job where I am overworked and very underpaid” but Singaporeans advise “Wait till you get another firm offer”

SINGAPORE: Rather than abruptly leaving his toxic job, a Singaporean employee shared online that he has decided to remain in his current position while patiently waiting for another job opportunity.

In his post on r/askSingapore, he wrote, “I am stuck in a job where I am overworked and very underpaid. I am trying to hold on for a little bit longer till I get a new job but I am getting more and more annoyed that I have to wake up and go to work.”

Fortunately, the employee has found solace in a part-time remote contract job, which is starting to bring positivity into his life. Nevertheless, he ponders how long he can stay in his main job.

Turning to the local online community, he asked, “How long are you going to hold on to a job you hate when you are at best still interviewing for other jobs?”

“The smart move? Wait till you get another firm offer.”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporeans expressed that they would patiently hold on to their jobs, regardless of how toxic and challenging they may be, until they found a new and better opportunity.

This is because they feared quitting a job without a new one could lead to financial difficulties.

Furthermore, considering the present job market conditions and the large number of people struggling to secure new jobs, they said that there’s a risk that quitting without a backup plan could lead to a period of unemployment lasting several months.

Breadwinners in their families also joined the conversation and echoed this sentiment, stating that they could not leave their jobs immediately even if they wanted to because they had mouths to feed back home.

One individual said, “The smart move? Wait till you get another firm offer.”

Another individual advised the employee, writing, “For now, stay first, mate. It seems like all industries are taking a hit. Even job roles that didn’t have applicants before are getting tons.

But tahan it out first, bide the time, and hop when things get better. Unless it’s really pushing you over the edge, at least have some interviews in line first and keep an eye out. Hang in there! Jiayou!”

Still, others mentioned that if the employee had a solid emergency fund stashed away for tough times, then quitting wouldn’t be such a risky move. Their main point was that mental health should always come first.

One individual expressed, “If the job is affecting either your mental or physical health badly, there is no harm in leaving and taking a break (and if you have savings too). It is really not worth working until you drop dead.”

A few also proposed that he take advantage of this break to acquire new skills, explore his other interests, or further his education.

Read also: “Am I weak for quitting my job after 2 months?” — 25yo woman asks after being overwhelmed with workload

Featured image by Depositphotos