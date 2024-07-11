Home News

Eligible civil servants to receive annual S$500 “well-being” benefit starting Oct

July 11, 2024
SINGAPORE: Starting October this year, eligible civil servants in Singapore will benefit from a new annual S$500 allowance to support their well-being and personal growth. The initiative, known as FlexiGrow, allows public officers to use the funds for activities such as personal development courses and fitness programmes, according to the Public Service Division (PSD) on Wednesday, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing announced the FlexiGrow benefit during his address at the opening of Public Service Week at ITE College Central. “We intend for most officers to benefit from FlexiGrow,” stated PSD in response to queries regarding eligibility criteria from CNA.

Alongside FlexiGrow, enhancements to medical and dental benefits for all civil servants will come into effect from Jan 1, 2025, Mr Chan said.

Currently, civil servants are allowed to claim up to S$500 annually for medical subsidies, with outpatient expenses at private clinics capped at S$20 per visit. Under the new scheme, the subsidy cap will rise to S$50 per visit.

With this, officers eligible for HealthierSG can also better adhere to their personalised health plans with their registered HealthierSG clinic,” noted the PSD.

Dental subsidies will also increase to S$250 per year, up from the current S$120, encouraging regular dental check-ups and maintaining oral health among civil servants.

These benefits will extend to re-employed officers and employees of Statutory Boards, to support the well-being of all public service members.

Mr Chan emphasised the importance of these benefits amid the “changes in our environment.” In an environment of constant change, we know it can be unsettling and even exhausting for our officers,” he said.

We need to take care of ourselves; we need to take care of each other in this long journey ahead. This is what our Public Service is committed to,” he added. /TISG

Read also: 1.5 million Singaporeans to receive up to $850 in cash and up to $450 in MediSave top-ups in August

