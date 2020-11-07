Entertainment Celebrity and adopt a new puppy

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello adopt a new puppy

“During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too,” the “Havana” singer wrote on Instagram

is a puppy that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello adopted. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

The romantic relationship between singers and has just gotten better. The couple have  adopted a puppy and Cabello on Wednesday hailed the dog’s arrival.

“During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too,” the “Havana” singer wrote on Instagram with a video of Mendes cuddling in a blanket.

Mendes, whose “Wonder” album drops next month, posted photos and videos of Tarzan a day earlier. But Cabello also delivered a message of hope in the turbulent aftermath of Election Day.

“WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see,” she wrote. “That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I’m telling myself to soothe myself right now because it’s the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick.”

A week ago, Mendes spoked about life with Cabello since they have been holed up together at her house in Miami during the pandemic.

“When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state,” he said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’

“But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice,” he said.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Halloween costumes. Picture: Instagram

On New Music Daily, Cabello shared that Mendes was the most transparent, honest person she had met. She said she was drawn to his earnest and empathetic nature in making his way through life.

The singer also praised her beau for being proactive when it came to keeping his personal relationships healthy and communicative.

The Cuban-American beauty said she hopes to absorb her beau’s positivity-driven traits.

Cabello shared that they have a similar view on being a celebrity and they just try and go about their lives and careers.

