Entertainment Celebrity celebrates 40th birthday

Luke Hemsworth celebrates 40th birthday

Luke marked the special occasion with his famous family at Byron Bay's The Roadhouse cafe

Chris, Luke and . Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

recently celebrated his 40th birthday with brother Liam and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky at a Byron Bay cafe. Luke is the eldest among his brothers Chris and .

On Thursday, Luke marked the special occasion with his famous family at Byron Bay’s The Roadhouse cafe. He spent time with his wife Samantha Hemsworth, Liam and his other half Gabriella Brooks, sister-in-law Elsa Pataky and his parents Craig and Leonie.

The actor looked svelte in a leopard print button-up shirt paired with pants, a black cap worn backwards and reflective sunglasses. The Crypto actor appeared calm and relaxed as he chatted with his loved ones at the popular eatery in the coastal town. 44-year-old Elsa, Chris’ wife was smiling as she embraced Gabriella at the table. Gabriella, 24 wore a casual outfit, matched with vintage-style sunglasses and her brunette locks were worn down.

Elsa wore her signature boho style in a beige T-shirt, tucked into a pink floral maxi-skirt. The Spanish beauty wore tan sandals, leather belt, brown crossbody bag and delicate gold jewellery. Her hair was worn in a blond topknot and she appeared to have gone sans makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

- Advertisement -

Elsa Pataky is the wife of . Picture: Instagram

Elsa’s husband, Chris, 37 was not photographed arriving and it is assumed that he was taking care of the couple’s children, daughter India Rose, eight, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, six. Luke’s brother, Liam, 30 was present and he sported a casual look, joining parents Craig and Leonie at the table. Luke lived in LA for seven years before moving to Byron Bay with wife Samantha and their children.

The Westworld star told Who magazine in March that it’s a ‘win-win’, living so close to his famous brothers.

‘It’s awesome. The change of lifestyle is beautiful. Mum and Dad can walk to our house. My kids are going to an amazing school called the Living School.

‘There is a juxtaposition between Byron and the incredible vibrancy of everything that’s alive and the noise of the bugs and the birds, and LA, which is just traffic noise.’

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

M Ravi: Accused had simply intended to repeat allegations of PM Lee’s siblings

Singapore -- In court on Friday (Oct 30), lawyer M Ravi argued that The Online Citizen (TOC) contributor Daniel De Costa was acting in good faith when he made allegedly defamatory statements. Mr Ravi added that his client had simply intended to...
View Post
Featured News

SDP says S$1,300 is not enough, minimum wage should be S$1,760

Singapore -- The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is promoting a minimum wage of S$1,760 a month for full-time workers, amid continuing discussion of the Workers' Party's (WP) proposal of a universal minimum wage of S$1,300 -- the amount  the Government...
View Post
Featured News

Bt Batok footpath saga: Chee Soon Juan calls Murali Pillai’s actions “petty”

Singapore -- Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan has called People's Action Party (PAP) MP Murali Pillai's actions "petty and small-minded" after the authorities re-turfed a worn-down grass patch instead of constructing a simple footpath for residents in...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet