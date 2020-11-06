Luke Hemsworth celebrates 40th birthday

- Advertisement -

Luke Hemsworth recently celebrated his 40th birthday with brother Liam and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky at a Byron Bay cafe. Luke is the eldest among his brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

On Thursday, Luke marked the special occasion with his famous family at Byron Bay’s The Roadhouse cafe. He spent time with his wife Samantha Hemsworth, Liam and his other half Gabriella Brooks, sister-in-law Elsa Pataky and his parents Craig and Leonie.

The actor looked svelte in a leopard print button-up shirt paired with pants, a black cap worn backwards and reflective sunglasses. The Crypto actor appeared calm and relaxed as he chatted with his loved ones at the popular eatery in the coastal town. 44-year-old Elsa, Chris’ wife was smiling as she embraced Gabriella at the table. Gabriella, 24 wore a casual outfit, matched with vintage-style sunglasses and her brunette locks were worn down.

Elsa wore her signature boho style in a beige T-shirt, tucked into a pink floral maxi-skirt. The Spanish beauty wore tan sandals, leather belt, brown crossbody bag and delicate gold jewellery. Her hair was worn in a blond topknot and she appeared to have gone sans makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Elsa’s husband, Chris, 37 was not photographed arriving and it is assumed that he was taking care of the couple’s children, daughter India Rose, eight, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, six. Luke’s brother, Liam, 30 was present and he sported a casual look, joining parents Craig and Leonie at the table. Luke lived in LA for seven years before moving to Byron Bay with wife Samantha and their children.

The Westworld star told Who magazine in March that it’s a ‘win-win’, living so close to his famous brothers.

‘It’s awesome. The change of lifestyle is beautiful. Mum and Dad can walk to our house. My kids are going to an amazing school called the Living School.

‘There is a juxtaposition between Byron and the incredible vibrancy of everything that’s alive and the noise of the bugs and the birds, and LA, which is just traffic noise.’

