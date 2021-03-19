S.H.E.’s Selina, 39 says a 32-year-old is interested in her but she is not keen

- Advertisement -

Taipei — In 2016, S.H.E. member Selina Jen, 39, and her former husband lawyer Richard Chang ended their marriage but they remained good friends. Chang dated Taiwanese actress Ivy Yin in 2019 while Jen remained single, but unfortunately, things did not work out for the couple and they split up this month. Taiwanese media reached out to Jen for her thoughts on Chang’s breakup when news of the split broke. Believe it or not, the singer was actually nice enough to respond.

“I only found out about the breakup through the news,” she said. “We only contact each other if we have something important to talk about (…) I asked him how he’s doing after I read the news and he told me that he’s doing okay.”

But Jen drew the line when reporters probed her for more details about their conversation, saying: “I don’t want to know the reason [for their breakup], and I would not talk about it since I don’t want my words to get twisted.”

As reported on 8days.sg, Jen was then asked about her dating life which she was more than happy to share.

“There’s this person who seems interested in me (…) He’s 32 and was introduced by a mutual friend of ours,” she said.

“He likes older women but I think that there might be problems [if we date] as men are more childish than women. I didn’t give him my number so I honestly don’t know what I should do apart from hoping that [he’ll find a way to contact me].”

This got the media very interested, and they asked if she would update them if sparks do fly. “Of course not!” Selina chuckled. “I wouldn’t admit that I’m in a relationship even if we’re photographed together in bed.”

Born on October 31, 1981, Selina Jen Chia-hsuan is a Taiwanese singer, television host and actress. She is a member of the Taiwanese girl group S.H.E. On 11 June 2004, she graduated from the National Taiwan Normal University with a Bachelor of Education degree, majoring in Civic Education and Leadership.

