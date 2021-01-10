Selina Jen enters F&B line with packed porridge

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese girl band S.H.E.’s Selina Jen has branched out of showbiz to start her own business, entering the F&B line, with her company named Ren Sing Eat Shot, says 8days.sg in a reported on Jan 8.

Packed porridge is her first product, and it will go on sale from January 11 onwards.

Jen, 39 met Taiwanese media prior to the launch, and she shared about the reason she went into F&B.

“My schedule was completely disrupted because of COVID-19 and I had a lot of spare time to myself,” she said. “I could finally sit down and think about the company that I wanted to start. I enjoy eating so much that I decided to try my hand at F&B.”

During the year, Jen has been involved in everything from the conceptualisation of the brand to selecting the ingredients that go into her porridge. The singer-turned-entrepreneur said that the process is ‘simple yet enjoyable’.

She added, “I hope that everyone will be able to feel energised by eating [the porridge] regardless of how busy or tired you are.”

Jen’s packed porridge takes only three minutes to prepare, which suits the hectic lifestyles of most city dwellers. Netizens are wondering how much does the porridge cost since typically the dish is known to be affordable. “It won’t make sense if she charges a premium for porridge when it’s so available everywhere,” one netizen said.

“But she also has to make a profit, so I’ll wait and see what people say about her porridge before I decide whether I want to try it.”

Born on October 31, 1981, Selina Jen Chia-hsüan is a Taiwanese singer, television host and actress. She is a member of the Taiwanese girl group S.H.E. On June 11 2004, she graduated from the National Taiwan Normal University with a Bachelor of Education degree, majoring in Civic Education and Leadership.

On October 22, 2010, an explosive accident seriously injured Jen while filming the television series I Have a Date with Spring (我和春天有个约会), along with co-star Yu Haoming. Jen suffered third-degree burns on over 54% of her body and needed to undergo skin grafting treatment/operation. She had injuries on her hands, legs, and back.

Her sister is the actress and singer Lorene Ren.