When 39-year-old JJ Lin was 30, he thought he would start a family at 40

Singapore — JJ Lin may be good at many things but perhaps being a fortune teller is not one of them. Taiwanese host Mickey Huang recently posted on Instagram a letter that 30-year-old JJ had written a decade ago. In the letter, JJ wrote a number of ‘predictions’ that pretty much left modern-day JJ reeling in mock horror. JJ was a guest on Taiwanese host Mickey Huang’s talk show at that time. JJ was asked to write a letter to his future self to be opened 10 years later. It has been 10 years since then and the singer is turning 40 on March 27. Curious to find out what the 30-year-old JJ hope to have achieved when he turns the big 4-0?

Here’s what a very upbeat JJ wrote then: “Is 40-year-old JJ still filled with loads of new dreams? I hope that you’ve already found a new purpose in life, and you should be preparing to start your own family, I guess! Continue working hard! [Hope that you’ll] become even more handsome as you age!”

The contents of the letter seen 10 years later were surprising to many but no one was as shocked compared to JJ himself.

According to 8days.sg, the singer left two comments on Mickey’s post, with the first reading: “Oh no!!!! This letter was definitely sent to me by a JJ who lives in a parallel universe!”. After all, JJ’s never gone public with a relationship before, despite the many gossipy reports speculating about his dating life.

The second comment was more heartwarming, with JJ sharing that he’s indeed found a new purpose in life.

“I did find a new purpose in life, and that’s to spend more time with the family I have now! [I’m] serious!” he wrote. And seeing how JJ just spent a whole month back in Singapore with his family, it’s clear he is taking that very seriously indeed.

Born on March 27, 1981, Wayne Lim Junjie, better known by his stage name JJ Lin, is a Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Lin launched his musical career by releasing his debut album, Music Voyager (2003). Lin has received three Golden Melody Awards, including one Best New Artist and two Best Mandarin Male Singer./TISGFollow us on Social Media

