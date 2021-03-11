rubina-dilaik-breaks-silence-on-ignoring-paparazzi-at-airport,-says-she-had-just-got-news-of-her-aunt’s-death

- Advertisement -

India — Last week, a video of Rubina Dilaik seemingly snubbing the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport went viral. In the clip, she remained tight-lipped even as a photographer asked her, “Ma’am, naaraaz ho kya (are you upset with us)?” She was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for what was dubbed as high-handedness.

Now, in a chat with Andy Kumar, Rubina has broken her silence about her behaviour. She said that just before the video was taken, she got the news of her aunt’s death.

In a video from the interaction, shared on Twitter by a fan, Rubina said, “As now everyone knows that I am shooting in Chandigarh, I have my extended family in Chandigarh — my father’s brother and sister live there. While I was inside the house, I lost my bua (paternal aunt) to a heart attack in January, which my family did not let me know.” She added that even after the show, her family hid the news from her, as her grandmother did not want her to be ‘flooded with sorrow’.

Rubina said that her family was ‘torn apart’ as her Bigg Boss 14 win was a joyous occasion but they were also reeling from a loss. “Exactly when I told my parents that I am going on a shooting schedule to Chandigarh, that is when they broke this news to me. My extended family wasn’t communicating on a regular basis like they normally communicate. I thought it may be because I am busy, they are not calling frequently, but my grandmother had instructed everyone,” she said.

On Tuesday, Rubina announced that she is collaborating with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for Neha Kakkar's new music video Marjaneya. "Super excited to announce our #first feat. @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar 's #marjaneya," she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing their first look from the song.

