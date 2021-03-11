Former radio DJ Daniel Ong expecting first child with wife Fay Tan

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Congratulations are in order for former radio DJ turned entrepreneur Daniel Ong and his art teacher wife Fay Tan. They announced on Instagram that they’re expecting their first child together and revealed that she’s 16 weeks pregnant.

According to 8days.sg, the former DJ admitted that the past few months have been “tough” as he’s been juggling between the opening of his new steakhouse and dealing with the court case in regard to his other business, Twelve Cupcakes. And now a child is on the way.

Ong wrote: “These past few months have been tough, and we have been praying non-stop for the health of our new little one. Tests, invasive procedures, lotsa worrying and more. To all who have stood by us and sent us loving messages, thank you. Baby is good!”

His caption was followed by praise of his wife Fay about how brave she’s been throughout this journey. He also expressed his excitement about his child-to-be, writing: “16 weeks down, forever to go! Daddy can’t wait to see you little one. And you already mean so much to us all. You represent new hope, new beginnings, and a new life.”

- Advertisement -

Last but not least, the DJ didn’t forget to mention the others in his family with this heartwarming sentence: “So I guess it’s 2+2+1 now!”

In her Instagram announcement, Fay also expressed how difficult the past couple of weeks have been while thanking their friends and family for all the never-ending love and support.

Of course, while mentioning how much she and Ong are looking forward to loving their unborn child, she also wrote about their love for their two daughters Renee and Gretel.

Ong was previously married to actress Jaime Teo and they have a daughter, Renee (left). Fay also has a daughter, Gretel (right), from her previous relationship.

Aww! Look at how adorable these sisters are together!

Ong had tied the knot with Fay back in February last year and recently they celebrated their first anniversary.

With all that said, it’s now left us wondering if Ong and Tan will be welcoming another princess to their kingdom… Fingers crossed! /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg