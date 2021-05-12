ROADS.sg says speeding lorry drivers are ‘the real issue’ in accidents

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A popular commuters’ group commented on the issue of accidents involving lorries, saying, “We feel the real issue are the drivers of such lorry.”

The aim of ROADS.sg, which has nearly 300,000 followers on Facebook, is “bringing awareness and positive change to our road community”.

As its website says, “ROADS.sg stands for ‘Respect Others And Drive Safe.’”

On Tuesday (May 11), the group posted on its Facebook page an article from TODAY Online about a speech in Parliament by the Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Transport, Dr Amy Khor, who said that imposing more regulations for transporting foreign workers on lorries would hurt both livelihoods and the industry as a whole.

This has been an issue of concern due to two accidents last month that involved lorries ferrying migrant workers, resulting in the death of two men. Over a dozen others had to be hospitalised.

These accidents have caused activists, as well as other netizens, to call for changes in how migrant workers are brought to and from work.

In Parliament on Monday, Dr Khor answered questions related to this issue.

She said, “From a road safety perspective, it would be ideal for lorries not to carry any passengers in their rear decks. But there are very significant practical and operational issues — on top of just cost considerations — which is probably why internationally, it is (a common) practice.”

However, she added that the Government will be reviewing its policies concerning the issue, and will talk to stakeholders for the betterment of safety rules.

ROADS.sg weighed in on the issue, noting that the drivers could be at fault.

“Many a time, public have witnessed these drivers speeding along expressways, not keeping to the slow lane, not adhering to vehicle speed limit of 60 kph, driving recklessly and switching lanes without proper signalling. Enforcement on lorry drivers by lowering their driving speeds will be a good start in the right direction.”

ROADS.sg then asked its followers if they agreed, and invited them to share their views.

Apparently, many other motorists have seen reckless lorry drivers on the roads.

“Most of the lorries driver drive like no tomorrow,” wrote one commenter.

“I hv encountered many of them speeding and driving recklessly on the road,” another chimed in.

“Seen too many lorries with rear passengers swaying in and out lanes,” wrote one netizen.

However, one commenter wrote, “The drivers may be to blame but it seems that industry wellbeing is more important that the workers’ life.”

Others seem to agree.

