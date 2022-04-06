S’pore man drove to JB caught on CCTV peeing while bouncing up & down, side to side on roadside drain next to his parked car

- Advertisement -

They say one can do anything they want as long as they don’t get caught. Unfortunately, a man who chose to relieve himself in public failed to see the closed-circuit television camera right above him, watching his every move.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the incident on Tuesday (April 5), noting that the driver went to Johor Bahru and was caught on CCTV peeing next to his parked car.

As the Singapore-Malaysia land border restrictions were officially lifted on April 1, more people are travelling back and forth between the two countries.

Perhaps the individual in the video couldn’t find a public toilet and really had to go.

The video began with the driver standing outside the door while another passenger exited the BMW and the camera view.

Shortly after, the driver unzipped his shorts and did his business by the kerb.

Thanks to the high-definition footage captured by the CCTV, the stream of fluid was visibly seen as the man swayed from side to side.

“Army lesson: Can do anything as long as don’t get caught. That includes CCTV,” wrote ROADS.sg.

Members from the online community found the man’s actions “disgusting” and encouraged others to respect the country, regardless of nationality.

“Are we submitting nominations for 2022 clown of the year yet? If so, I’m submitting him,” said another netizen.

Meanwhile, others wondered if the man’s actions were intentional. “Hmmm…This looked like deliberate acting for Vblog, TikTok etc posting. Who would pee like that (dancing and shaking even at the urinal),” said a netizen? /TISG

