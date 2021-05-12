Home News Featured News Van beats traffic light and almost hits a woman pushing a baby...

Van beats traffic light and almost hits a woman pushing a baby in a stroller

Vehicle picked up speed instead of stopping at red light

Photo: FB screengrab/ SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Author

Phuong Le Ha

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Toyota Hiace van beat the traffic light and almost hit a woman who was crossing the road, pushing a baby in a stroller.

Camera footage from another car showed that the Toyota Hiace driver picked up speed instead of stopping at the red light.

The woman quickly stepped back and avoided an accident.

The incident happened at 1.25 pm at Teck Whye Avenue on April 26, but the video was uploaded on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on May 11.

- Advertisement -

The post received more than 30,000 views and more than 100 comments.

Most netizens were shocked the van did not stop at the red light.

“The driver was so fast even though he was driving past the intersection and the red light was on,” one Facebook user commented.

Some viewers believed the incident should be reported to the Land Transport Authority to deter others from breaking the rules.

Meanwhile, some complimented the woman on quickly getting out of harm’s way, saving the life of the child and herself.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Nearly 10,000 take umbrage at Ng Yat Chung and sign petition calling for his dismissal

Singapore -- Almost 10,000 people have taken umbrage at SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung’s “boorish behaviour” and have signed a petition calling for his dismissal. Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ng Yat Chung took “umbrage” at a reporter's questions...
View Post
Featured News

K Shanmugam: Ng Yat Chung’s reaction, and the way he answered the question was very unfortunate

Singapore – Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam took to social media to point out his views on the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) restructuring, and added that SPH Ceo Ng Yat Chung's reaction to a reporter was "very unfortunate". Speaking at...
View Post
Featured News

‘I will never wear a mask,’ says foreigner in MRT after being told to wear one

Singapore – A video of a man explaining to passengers why "he will never wear a mask" while inside the MRT has been circulating online, garnering responses from the online community to put him to task. "Another sovereign who refused to wear...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent