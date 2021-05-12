Van beats traffic light and almost hits a woman pushing a baby in a stroller

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Toyota Hiace van beat the traffic light and almost hit a woman who was crossing the road, pushing a baby in a stroller.

Camera footage from another car showed that the Toyota Hiace driver picked up speed instead of stopping at the red light.

The woman quickly stepped back and avoided an accident.

The incident happened at 1.25 pm at Teck Whye Avenue on April 26, but the video was uploaded on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on May 11.

The post received more than 30,000 views and more than 100 comments.

Most netizens were shocked the van did not stop at the red light.

“The driver was so fast even though he was driving past the intersection and the red light was on,” one Facebook user commented.

Some viewers believed the incident should be reported to the Land Transport Authority to deter others from breaking the rules.

Meanwhile, some complimented the woman on quickly getting out of harm’s way, saving the life of the child and herself.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISG

