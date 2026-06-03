A free-for-all is shaping up as Johor calls for elections

MALAYSIA: The state of Johor is going to the polls after the local legislative assembly was dissolved yesterday, and this may spark a fierce battle pitting parties in the Unity Government headed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, a divided opposition is also in the running for the elections, saying they will contest all the seats.

As expected, Pakatan Harapan (PN), the alliance headed by Anwar, said it will also contest all 56 seats, in what is shaping up as a free-for-all election. The result of the elections will probably serve as a barometer on the popularity of the various coalitions that will compete.

There are no indications so far whether Pakatan Harapan (PH) will attempt to carve a deal with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno ahead of the elections, but there will certainly be no electoral workaround between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PN, or PN and PH.

The leader of the opposition, Ahmad Samsuri Moktar, has called on all parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance to join forces. He also called for the PN parties to engage in a clean campaign.

His remarks come amid tensions between PN’s two main component parties: the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) and the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (BERSATU).

On the role of PN in the elections, Samsuri said it is an opportunity to outline solutions to key issues such as the cost of living, unemployment and administrative integrity.

“PN will enter this election with responsibility, maturity and professionalism, placing the interests of the people as our foremost priority.

“I also urge PN’s campaign machinery to avoid any form of excessive provocation, hate politics and divisiveness. Instead, they should present a calmer, fact-based and solution-oriented approach to politics,” he said in a statement.

On the other hand, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin has described the decision to hold the Johor state election as timely, saying there is no “perfect” timing to return the mandate to the people.

In a statement today, he said the scheduling of the election must take into account weather constraints, the lengthy festive season, and the state’s consistently packed annual calendar.

“Johor has a narrow window left this year. By November, December and January, we will be facing the monsoon season and floods, particularly in areas such as Kota Tinggi.

“Then, February and March will coincide with the Hari Raya celebrations. In Johor, the festive season is usually quite prolonged,” he said when asked to comment on the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also the Kota Tinggi MP and Defence Minister, said the impact of the Johor state polls on the dynamics of the Unity Government at the federal level. All parties must accept the reality that the country’s political landscape has changed.

He said the era of dominance by a single political party has come to an end and that it was important for Malaysians to cultivate a mature political culture that embraces cooperation for the future of the country.

In the last state poll, BN won 40 seats and has ruled the state single-handedly without Anwar’s PH, in stark contrast with BN-UMNO joining the Madani government at the federal level.