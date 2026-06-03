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Wednesday, June 3, 2026
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(Photo: FB/Complaint Singapore)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Parent shocked by alleged mould at Westgate playground, others claim issue isn’t new

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Parents have voiced alarm over the condition of a popular indoor playground after photographs showing what appeared to be mould at Yooland Indoor Playground in Westgate were shared online.

The images were posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, where a netizen detailed their recent visit to the children’s play venue and questioned whether other parents had encountered similar issues.

In the post, the individual said they were “quite shocked” by the state of the premises, claiming there appeared to be visible mould in several areas and that the overall cleanliness standards did not seem suitable for a facility designed for young children.

The parent wrote that they found the situation particularly concerning, given that children frequently touch surfaces and play equipment throughout the venue.

“As parents, we trust these establishments to provide a safe and hygienic environment, so seeing what I observed was very concerning,” the post read.

The individual added that they had raised their concerns with the management and expressed hope that immediate action would be taken to address the issue.

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The post quickly attracted attention from other social media users, with several commenters echoing the concerns raised.

One commenter alleged that the playground appeared to have been poorly maintained, writing, “Omg, they totally don’t maintain or clean at all..”

Another remarked that the situation was unacceptable, especially given the cost of admission at indoor playgrounds, commenting, “This is unacceptable….plus it’s not cheap as well, all these indoor playground…”

Some parents said the photographs had influenced their decision about visiting the venue in future.

One commenter wrote, “Oh my god…I’d better inform my friends with kids to stop bringing them there.”

Another claimed to have visited the playground recently and was similarly surprised by its condition.

“…Super shocked by the condition. Not gonna [go] there ever again! I’ve a few pictures, where should I [provide] feedback to?!” the commenter wrote.

Others suggested that concerns about cleanliness were not new.

One parent commented, “Yes, very dirty and mouldy. Stopped bringing my kid.”

Another wrote, “Yup. It’s disgusting as hell, and that is exactly why I stopped bringing my kids there.”

A further commenter claimed the issue may have been ongoing, saying they had looked through online reviews and found similar complaints dating back to last year.

“I read through some reviews. Apparently, this is an ongoing issue since last year,” the person wrote, adding a disgusted emoji.

Not all responses were negative, however. One commenter offered a contrasting account of their recent visit, saying they had brought their grandchildren to the playground the previous week and found it to be well-maintained.

“Brought my grandkids there last week. It was perfect. In fact, they have staff walking around keeping things neat and tidy. When did you go?” the commenter asked.

The post continues to attract comments as parents share their experiences and call for the concerns raised to be investigated.

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