Tipper truck and cyclist squeeze into lane, injuring and pushing cyclist into kerb

Singapore — A tipper truck and cyclist was spotted having difficulty fitting in one lane, resulting in the cyclist getting pushed into the kerb along Telok Paku Road.

On Monday (Aug 2), Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video of the incident taken from the rear camera of another cyclist.

The video began with road users waiting to turn right at the junction.

Soon after, the cyclist and tipper truck came into view.

With less than a metre of clearance between the two, the cyclist was seen losing control while a horn blaring was heard.

The cyclists near the scene quickly attended to the victim, while the tipper truck stopped at the junction.

A photo at the end of the video showed the cyclist lying on the ground with his right hand clutching his upper left arm.

It appears that the bicycle was also damaged, its wheel bent, in the process.

The incident is said to have happened on Jul 21 at 9:35 am along Telok Paku Road and Changi Village Road junction.

“Cyclist was lucky to have his life back as he could have gone under the wheel of the truck,” noted ROADS.sg.

“Heavy vehicle drivers must be patient and not squeeze cyclists with less than a meter of clearance.”

In an update, the page highlighted that cyclists riding on Singapore’s shared roads are “taking a huge risk with their lives.”

“Our roads are not designed to ride safely. Many cannot even adhere to the red traffic light.”

It urged cyclists to “re-think” their use of public roads for leisure sport, as an accident is too heavy a price to pay.

With over 596 comments to date, members from the online community were quick to share insights into the issue of blind spots.

“Very unfortunate incident. Cyclists and pedestrians should be constantly reminded that the bigger the vehicle, the more blind spots it has, and the driver cannot see you,” said Facebook user Maverick Wong.

The netizen advised road users to stay clear from such vehicles and don’t even try to ride behind, at the sides or in front. “No truck driver wants to cause an accident because it’s their livelihoods at stake, and a cyclist should have the basic training or awareness before riding on the roads.” /TISG

