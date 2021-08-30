‘S’pore Spider-Man’ spotted hanging on ledge of multi-storey air well

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A teen was caught on camera attempting a dangerous stunt of handing on the ledge of a multi-storey air well, his actions sparking concern and disappointment from the online community.

“This is not playing but a pure dangerous stunt,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg, which shared the incident on Saturday (Aug 28).

“Please do not do such stunts as it is deadly or could injure you badly,” it added.

The video showed a young man hanging over the ledge of the carpark.

He then sat on the ledge before the person recording the scene was heard saying, “I take a photo now, ah.”

With over 120 comments, netizens expressed concern over the youth’s behaviour.

“Just for merely ‘likes’ and more followers, these kids do the most idiotic things. Police, please catch these kids and publish their faces on the news. Since they want to be famous, let’s grant their wish,” commented Facebook user Ash Burn.

“That level of stupidity. Seriously, no matter how skilled you are with your stunts, sometimes unexpected things happen. Why risk life with such senseless stunt?” asked Facebook user Stephen Ho.

Dangerous stunts conducted for social media posting can lead to accidents.

On Jul 10, a 23-year-old Chinese influencer and mother of two fell to her death after taking pictures at the edge of a waterfall.

She suddenly lost her footing, resulting in a 16-foot fall into a pool below.

A month later, another young Chinese influencer was recording her adventures when she lost control of the trailer she was pulling.

The trailer then ran over her, resulting in a fatal accident. /TISG

