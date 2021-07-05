Cyclist decides to dangerously follow behind tipper trucks, disregards cycling lane nearby

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A cyclist was spotted riding dangerously behind multiple tipper trucks along Tanah Merah Coast Road after disregarding the designated cycling lane.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the incident, which happened on Saturday (Jul 3).

At the beginning of the video, the cyclist could be seen leaving the designated cycling lane and swerving into the second lane of the main road.

He then chose to tailgate behind a tipper truck.

At one point, he was behind three tipper trucks occupying three lanes.

“Traffic Police (TP) should start ambushing these cyclists along this stretch of road and take them to task,” wrote ROADS.sg.

The page noted that when a cycling lane is provided, a cyclist must use them and cycle within the lane.

“Tipper truck drivers also cannot be driving on lane one and lane two,” the caption added. “This road is like ‘free for all’ without any traffic law.”

According to Section 7, Paragraph 6 of the Road Traffic (Bicycle) Rules in the Road Traffic Act under Chapter 276, Section 140, “When a bicycle lane is provided on a part of a road, no bicycle, power‑assisted bicycle, trishaw or tricycle shall be used on any other part of the roadway.”

With over 290 comments and 56,000 views to date, members from the online community urged for action to be taken by the authorities to uphold road safety.

Netizens shared their concerns regarding tipper truck drivers treating that particular road like a “Formula 1 race,” while others confirmed the apparent danger should one of the trucks step on the emergency brake and the cyclist not having any visual of the road ahead.

It was only in May earlier this year when a 14-year-old cyclist died in an accident involving a tipper truck along Marina East Drive.

It was reported that the cyclist was riding a fixie bike which is banned by the Land Transport Authority and TP because there must be at least one brake on the bicycle./TISG

