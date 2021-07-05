Home News In the Hood Cyclist decides to dangerously follow behind tipper trucks, disregards cycling lane nearby

Cyclist decides to dangerously follow behind tipper trucks, disregards cycling lane nearby

The cyclist could be seen leaving the designated cycling lane and swerving into the second lane of the main road

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A cyclist was spotted riding dangerously behind multiple tipper trucks along Tanah Merah Coast Road after disregarding the designated cycling lane.

ROADS.sg uploaded a of the incident, which happened on Saturday (Jul 3).

At the beginning of the video, the cyclist could be seen leaving the designated cycling lane and swerving into the second lane of the main road.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

- Advertisement -

He then chose to tailgate behind a tipper truck.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

At one point, he was behind three tipper trucks occupying three lanes.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

- Advertisement -

“Traffic Police (TP) should start ambushing these cyclists along this stretch of road and take them to task,” wrote ROADS.sg.

The page noted that when a cycling lane is provided, a cyclist use them and cycle within the lane.

“Tipper truck drivers also cannot be driving on lane one and lane two,” the caption added. “This road is like ‘free for all’ without any traffic law.”

According to Section 7, Paragraph 6 of the Road Traffic (Bicycle) Rules in the Road Traffic Act under Chapter 276, Section 140, “When a bicycle lane is provided on a part of a road, no bicycle, power‑assisted bicycle, trishaw or tricycle shall be used on any other part of the roadway.”

- Advertisement -

With over 290 comments and 56,000 views to date, members from the online community urged for action to be taken by the authorities to uphold road safety.

Netizens shared their concerns regarding tipper truck drivers treating that particular road like a “Formula 1 race,” while others confirmed the apparent danger should one of the trucks step on the emergency brake and the cyclist not having any visual of the road ahead.

It was only in May earlier this year when a 14-year-old cyclist died in an accident involving a tipper truck along Marina East Drive.

It was reported that the cyclist was riding a fixie bike which is banned by the Land Transport Authority and TP because there must be at least one brake on the bicycle./TISG

Read related: 14-year-old cyclist dies after getting run over by dump truck on Marina East Drive

14-year-old cyclist dies after getting run over by dump truck on Marina East Drive

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man hurls death threats and homophobic slurs at LGBT community, says ‘I’ll f**king send my guys to riot at Pink Dot and make it...

Singapore — A man on TikTok openly threatened members of the LGBTQ+ community in an expletive-filled video. In a video of an live broadcast, two men were seen talking. The man in the top half of the screen did not say...
View Post
Featured News

Sons of former S’pore president face off in court over shareholdings

Singapore — Two sons of former Singapore president Ong Teng Cheong are settling a dispute in court over shareholdings in their family business Ong&Ong Holdings. Ong Tze Guan, 55, sued his younger brother Ong Tze Boon, 53 as well as six other...
View Post
COVID 19

Dr Tan Cheng Bock says hear out doctors with non-mainstream views instead of coming across as “dismissive or arrogant”

Singapore — PSP Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock called for a platform to be convened for medical professionals to raise their concerns or ‘non-mainstream views’. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 30), the founder of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shared...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent