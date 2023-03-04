Residents expressed dislike for garish BTO theme last year but repaint only took place after “ghostlike” lift lobby went viral

SINGAPORE: The Housing Development Board (HDB) is repainting parts of a Built-to-Order block in Tampines, after residents complained that the ceiling-to-floor red theme was horrific. Widespread disapproval for the “ghost-like” red theme has also triggered a visit from Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng to the area.

The BTO, Tampines GreenVines at Tampines St 62, is a cluster of flats that are distinguished by three colourways: red, yellow and blue. While families were excited to move into the brand new development, some were put off by how garish the colours were in certain areas like the lift landings.

One couple who recently got the keys to their flat in the yellow block said that the bright yellow colour scheme at the lift lobby looked like a “Hong Kong horror movie set”.

The reactions to this building were nothing compared to those which were registered at the red block. Several residents called the red colour scheme “creepy” and “ghost-like”. Some also pointed out that the dark colour may pose safety risks for seniors due to low visibility at night.

A poll of residents showed that 70 per cent of the residents in the yellow blocks could live with the yellow theme but 77 per cent of those in the red blocks could not accept the colour scheme that was allotted to them.

HDB has decided to repaint parts of the red lift lobbies white, in a bid to appease disgruntled residents.

Mr Baey, who visited the red blocks yesterday (3 Mar) said that he understands the uneasiness those living in the red blocks felt and thanked HDB for working quickly to revise the colour scheme when he requested a review.

Interestingly, the ruling party politician also revealed that some who live in the yellow blocks expressed dislike for the theme when he made a site visit back in December last year but he had told them that “it would be difficult to justify a change due to personal preferences which are very subjective.”

He said that these residents now find the yellow lift lobbies look “quite attractive (although unusual) after they see it before their own eyes.”

He added, “Sometimes, beyond the initial shock,/unfamiliarity, we do get used to unconventional designs over time. Therefore, I am glad that we were not impulsive in December and demanded HDB to make changes then.”

Asserting that it is not uncommon for new projects to have “teething issues,” Mr Baey urged residents to share their feedback with the Building Services Centre or HDB. Read his post in full HERE.

