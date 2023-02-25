Baey Yam Keng’s cargo bike ride triggers concerns that another PMD saga may be on the cards

SINGAPORE: A photo of ruling party politician Baey Yam Keng riding a cargo bike has triggered concerns online that another series of conflicts between pedestrians and bike riders may arise, similar to the spate of accidents involving personal mobility devices (PMD) just a few years ago.

Mr Baey, who serves as the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for both the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, is part of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP). The panel was convened in 2015 to review regulations for PMDs and Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) on Singapore roads and footpaths.

AMAP is now studying cargo bicycles, tricycles and recumbents – a group it calls Active Mobility Devices (AMD) and has released a set of recommendations on how AMDs should be regulated for roads and footpaths, to Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Although AMAP is recommending that motorised AMDs should be disallowed on footpaths and roads for the time being, there are concerns that the imposing size of AMDs could result in congestion on footpaths or pose challenges for vehicles attempting to overtake them on roads.

Netizens on online chat groups have also expressed worry that AMDs will lead to clashes between riders and pedestrians on footpaths, like the hundreds of accidents involving PMDs that gripped the headlines after PMDs became popular here.

Some of these concerns were posed to Mr Baey himself when he posted a Facebook photo of himself riding a cargo bike on Monday (20 Feb).

One Facebook user, Bug Sg, wrote: “Have seen some riding these on fast speed along park connectors…very dangerous to others as the front portion is heavy metal frame and heavier loaded with stuffs. If bang into others can cause very serious injuries.”

Mr Baey replied that a speed limit of 25km/h on park connectors and cycling paths and 10km/h on footpaths will apply but the netizen was unconvinced. Drawing comparisons to the series of PMD accidents that led to an abrupt government ban, he wrote:

“Just concerned it [will] be like those electric PMD cases whereby many do speeding and results in increased cases of serious accidents as is harder to enforced speed limits along PCNs compared to vehicles on roads.”

A few others agreed with the Facebook user and said encouraging AMDs was “not a good idea.”

Some also said that there needs to be greater education and enforcement action to prevent a situation like the PMD saga from unfolding, where an abrupt ban was imposed after a number of lives were lost in collisions between PMD riders and pedestrians.

The PMD ban was announced on 4 Nov 2019 and went into effect the very next day, prohibiting PMD users from using public footpaths. While many Singaporeans rejoiced, the sudden ban left food delivery riders who rely on PMDs to make a living in the lurch.

Lamenting that the ban will severely curtail their incomes, thousands of food delivery riders signed a petition asking the Government for an alternative solution as the bulk of accidents were not caused by delivery riders who use their PMDs for work, not play.

Despite mass visits to Meet-the-People sessions with their ruling party MPs and even a rally at the Speakers’ Corner, the Government has not introduced an alternative solution as yet.

