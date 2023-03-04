“Not appropriate” to celebrate LKY’s 100th birth anniversary given ongoing family feud: Veteran journalist

SINGAPORE: Veteran journalist Bertha Henson has suggested that it may not be appropriate to celebrate founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s centennial birth anniversary, given the ongoing feud between the late elder statesman’s children.

Her comment comes just days after Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean revealed that Mr Lee’s son and daughter-in-law, Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Suet Fern, are being investigated by the police for allegedly lying in a legal proceeding relating to his last will.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang subsequently hit out at the continued “persecution” against his family by the Singapore authorities.

The police probe marks what some have perceived to be an escalation of a longstanding and bitter dispute between Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his estranged elder brother, current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Calling the latest development “wranglings,” Ms Henson – a heavyweight editor who spent 26 years at Singapore Press Holdings – wrote on Facebook yesterday (3 Mar): “Do we really want to celebrate LKY’s 100th birth anniversary given all this wrangling going on? Not appropriate methinks. He needs to rest in peace.”

Asserting her view that Mr Lee Kuan Yew did want his house at 38 Oxley Road demolished after his death – the main point of contention in the brothers’ feud – Ms Henson added, “In any case, I doubt he would have wanted a celebration, just like I don’t doubt he wanted his own house demolished.”

The Government announced last month that it is putting together initiatives to pay tribute to the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. Alongside exhibitions, publications and even an education fund, the Government is also set to launch a commemorative coin later this year “as a reminder of Mr Lee’s values and vision.”

At the time, Ms Henson said on Facebook: “I wonder what LKY would make of all this…”

Mr Lee Hsien Yang made his feelings on the matter clear. Citing a comment his sister Lee Wei Ling made in 2016, about how their father “would have cringed at the hero worship,” he wrote: “My sister Ling never minces her words.”

