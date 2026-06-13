‘Are Malaysians ready to protest?’: Petition removal fuels anger online

MALAYSIA: The “Remove Rohingya from Malaysia” petition, which had amassed over 424,000 signatures by June 8, was taken down by Change.org following civil society criticism of its hate‑driven narrative.

The campaign, fueled by misinformation and viral artificial intelligence (AI)‑generated content, targeted the vulnerable Rohingya refugee community and sparked widespread xenophobic commentary online. Rights groups warned the petition echoed propaganda tactics used in Myanmar before the 2017 genocide, raising alarm over rising hostility and disinformation against refugees in Malaysia.

The leader of the Rohingya refugees, Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, condemned rising hate campaigns against the Rohingya, calling them disinformation.

He urged Malaysia and ASEAN to defend refugee rights, stressing that daily hostility, false claims, and Islamophobia deepen divisions and threaten the safety of his already vulnerable community.

Despite official statements, some social media users argue the issue should spill into the streets. On X, one asked if Malaysians are prepared to demonstrate against the removal of the anti‑Rohingya petition and the continued presence of refugees in the country.

Additionally, some argue that the government is ignoring the voices of over 400,000 taxpayers who signed the petition demanding the removal of Rohingya refugees. They claim Malaysia was initially expected to host only 10,000 refugees, but that figure has since ballooned to more than 120,000. The frustration reflects growing resentment online.

Some social media users allege that a Malaysian political party once used undocumented migrants as a tactic. One claimed that in past years, a former political powerhouse granted citizenship to illegals or refugees in exchange for votes.

However, this rhetoric appears speculative and lacks verified evidence. While such claims resonate with public frustration over refugee issues, they remain controversial.

Unfortunately, harsh remarks from some X users have shifted the debate into troubling territory, questioning morality itself. A few even asked whether Malaysia needs the return of an infamous past leader, remembered largely for controversy. Such rhetoric underscores how online frustration over refugee issues can spiral into extreme narratives.

The situation shows little sign of improving, yet it must be remembered that the Rohingya remain human beings deserving dignity. If the Malaysian government truly intends to help, support should go beyond temporary aid.

Offering access to skills training and education would allow refugees to progress in life, gain independence, and contribute productively.