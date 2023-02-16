Lee Hsien Yang & Lee Wei Ling say LKY would have “cringed” at hero worship in commemorative coin, exhibition to mark 100th anniversary of his birth

SINGAPORE — Lee Hsien Yang was quick to point out his sister’s comments that their father Lee Kuan Yew would have cringed at the hero worship just one year after his death.

The younger Mr Lee’s comment came in response to an article shared by former ST editor Bertha Henson. Ms Henson shared an article titled ‘Commemorative coin, exhibition among initiatives to mark 100th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew’s birth’. In her post, Ms Henson wrote: “I wonder what LKY would make of all this…”

Some in the comments section had tagged Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s younger brother. Responding to them, the younger Mr Lee commented: “My sister Ling never minces her words”. He also referenced a Mothership article ‘Lee Wei Ling says her dad “would have cringed at the hero worship just one year after his death”‘.

A commemorative coin will be launched this year, along with exhibitions and other ground-up initiatives, to mark the 100th anniversary of former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s birth.

The late Mr Lee, Singapore’s founding Prime Minister and co-founder of the ruling People’s Action Party, was born on Sep 16, 1923. He died on Mar 23, 2015, at the age of 91. Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 7), Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said some government agencies have planned initiatives to pay tribute to Mr Lee. For instance, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will issue a commemorative coin later this year “as a reminder of Mr Lee’s values and vision”, he said.

A year after her father’s death, on Mar 25, 2016, Dr Lee Wei Ling wrote: “Lee Kuan Yew would have cringed at the hero worship just one year after his death”.

“Papa was dead set against a personality cult and any hint of cronyism”, she wrote.

“Any veneration could have the opposite effect and lead future generations of Singaporeans to think that my father’s actions were motivated by his desire for fame, or creation of a dynasty. He strove hard and determinedly in life to advance Singapore, and not for his place in history, or leaving a great legacy. He is a rare politician and leader, who did what he had to do with no thought to any gain for himself”, Dr Lee wrote.

A number of netizens who commented on Ms Henson’s post concurred with Mr Lee’s and Dr Lee’s sentiments.

