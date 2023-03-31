Pritam Singh: The simplest gestures of thoughtfulness can be so powerful & meaningful

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, who is back in his ward, Eunos, for house visits, noted that “The simplest gestures of thoughtfulness can be so powerful, and meaningful too.”

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 30), the Aljunied GRC MP noted an exchange between two neighbours, Mr Loh and Mr Khamis, with the former asking the latter, “‘Have you broken your fast yet?’ Six words, but said in a way that revealed the depth of a bond, one many neighbours in Singapore commonly share,” wrote Mr Singh.

“Selamat Ramadan and best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters!” he added.

Mr Singh noted that he was back in Eunos as he had carried out house visits elsewhere earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Mar 29), he visited the residents of Compassvale at Workers’ Party-held Sengkang GRC, which had formerly been the ward of Ms Raeesah Khan.

“Back to Sengkang GRC this evening for housevisits in the Compassvale ward of the constituency. Hit the jackpot today with a good number of residents at home…. Sometimes, you just know you are going to have a good day of housevisits,” Mr Singh wrote in another Facebook post.

Ms Khan resigned from the WP, therefore stepping down as MP, in late 2021 after it was discovered that she had lied more than once in Parliament concerning a case of alleged sexual assault.

In the wake of the ensuing scandal and her resignation, the rest of the WP team at Sengkang—Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Louis Chua, and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim, divided her duties in Compassvale amongst themselves.

However, the other WP leaders have also visited Compassvale, including Mr Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim and vice chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap.

On May 24, 2022, the WP wrote on the Sengkang GRC Facebook page that it believes “in the importance of sharing the burden of our political commitments collectively. This was evident tonight, as our MPs gathered together in #SengkangGRC to perform the first of what will be an ongoing effort to visit the households of #Compassvale.”

Last Sunday (Mar 26), Mr Singh, along with a sizable team of WP MPs and members, were also at Sengkang GRC for the weekly Hammer outreach, going to Rivervale Plaza and Sengkang Square.

He posted a photo of the team, simply captioning it, “Good morning Sengkang!”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg