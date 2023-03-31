Singaporeans react to video showcasing youth who are allegedly doubtful of being able to afford a house in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Young Singaporeans who allegedly participated in a community video were reported to have been asked to stand on the right side of a staircase if they doubted that they would be able to afford a house in the future. According to the report, all of them moved to the right. Many are responding to the image.

An online news channel on Sunday (March 26) shared a screenshot of what was allegedly a sponsored Tiktok video showcasing five young Singaporeans standing on one side of a staircase. At the top of the video was the statement ” I think I can afford a house in the future.” As such, the screen was divided into two parts: The left side was labeled “Yes I can” while the right was labeled “I doubt it.”

Many Singaporeans took to the comments section of the post to share their insights on the matter. “What kind of house (do) they all want to buy?” asked one. “I doubt that they can’t afford a three-bedroom BTO? (I’ve never seen the youngsters) complain about the iPhone prices.”

“Can buy house at age of 30, but pay until the age of 60,” said another.

“If it’s done as suggested, that’s the end of Singaporeans’ retirement,” wrote a third, taking a more melancholy tone. “Everything is locked up in CPF and we are being paid in installments. Our money is used as pawns in the investment game. Good luck with the game.”

A fourth wrote, “I agree that public housing should be kept affordable for the masses, and not some ‘asset’ meant to enhance wealth. Leave the private properties, stocks, options, futures and cryptos to those who wish to speculate.”

