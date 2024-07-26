SG Economy

Singapore shares fell on Friday—STI dropped by 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

July 26, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares fell on Friday, July 26, following the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) keeping its monetary policy unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 0.1% or 4.67 points to 3,425.78 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, there were 53 gainers compared to 42 losers, after 29.9 million securities worth S$31.8 million were exchanged.

Biolidics was one of the most actively traded stocks by volume, which remained flat at S$0.01, with 2.1 million shares changing hands. Seatrium also saw significant trading activity, falling 1.4% or S$0.02 to S$1.45. Meanwhile, CSE Global held steady at S$0.485 with 1.3 million shares traded.

Bank stocks were generally down as trading kicked off. DBS Bank fell by 0.2% or S$0.06, bringing its price to S$36.48. OCBC Bank edged down 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$14.88, while UOB dropped 0.3% or S$0.08 to S$32.42.

See also  SGX in partnership with IMDA to spur IPOs

Wall Street had a mixed close on Thursday, helped by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and economic data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.9% to finish at 17,181.72. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.2% to close at 39,935.07. The S&P 500 dropped 0.5% to end the day at 5,399.22.

In Europe, disappointing earnings reports from tech and luxury sectors weighed on markets. Investors also flocked to safe-haven assets, deepening losses. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell by 0.7%, closing at 508.63. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI fell by 0.6%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore service providers optimistic about business prospects in coming months: Singstat

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore’s industrial production defies predictions with almost 10% growth

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore shares edged down on Wednesday morning—STI fell by 0.1%

October 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Entertainment

The backstory of G-Dragon’s performance at Taeyang’s concert is revealed

October 31, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

In “Brewing Love”, Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul become entangled in one another’s lives

October 31, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Malaysian ringgit may strengthen if Kamala Harris wins US election, analysts say

October 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

S’porean looking for “chill job” with short hours and flexibility, says it would be great if it pays at least S$3k

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.