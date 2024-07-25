SG Economy

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI fell by 0.6%

July 25, 2024
SGX centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday, July 25, reflecting the overnight losses experienced in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell by 0.6%, or 18.88 points, to 3,441.94 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reports.

In the broader market, 95 stocks were down compared to only 27 that were up, with 41.4 million securities worth S$48.3 million traded.

Yoma Strategic was the most actively traded stock by volume. It rose 6.9%, gaining S$0.008 to S$0.124, with 8.3 million shares traded. On the other hand, Mapletree Logistics Trust dropped by 2.96%, falling S$0.03 to S$1.32. Genting Singapore also declined, down 1.2% or S$0.01 to S$0.84.

Banking stocks also saw declines. DBS edged down 0.1%, dropping S$0.05 to S$36.69. OCBC retreated by 1%, down S$0.15 to S$14.96, while UOB fell by 0.5%, dropping S$0.16 to S$32.72.

On Wednesday, Wall Street experienced significant losses driven by investor reactions to earnings reports from tech giants Tesla and Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

See also  Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday—STI drops 0.1%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 3.6%, losing more than 650 points to close at 17,342.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.3% to 39,853.87, while the S&P 500 declined by 2.3% to 5,427.13.

European markets followed a similar pattern, with the drop mainly influenced by the luxury sector. European shares closed lower due to disappointing results from LVMH. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended down 0.6% at 512.3. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday—STI dipped by 0.4%

Featured image by Depositphotos

