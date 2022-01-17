Moving on after Raeesah Khan scandal, WP MPs to hold first Sengkang town hall on Jan 22

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party Members of Parliament He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, and Louis Chua will be holding the first town hall at Sengkang GRC on Jan 22 after the resignation of Raeesah Khan, who stepped down on Nov 30, 2021, upon admitting to having lied in Parliament several times last year.

The WP then announced that the Sengkang GRC map would be redrawn and her ward, Compassvale, was distributed among Ms He, Prof Lim, and Mr Chua.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 16), Prof Lim wrote that he and his fellow MPs hoped “that such townhalls to be an open forum for #SengkangGRC residents to share their thoughts about a wide range of topics that affect their lives, from developments in national policy to key concerns of a more local nature.”

The meeting will be a virtual one

The first session will concern municipal matters.

“Each MP will briefly discuss an important townwide issue that has repeatedly arisen in our tenure so far. We will then open the floor to all residents to share their thoughts—whether on the topics we raised or others that they feel are worthy of consideration—before we break out for division-specific feedback,” added Prof Lim, who also said he hopes that future sessions may be held in person.

Ms He, who chairs Sengkang’s Town Council, announced in a press conference on Dec 2 that the residents Ms Khan had represented would be taken care of.

“Enfolding Compassvale into the oversight of the three MPs ensures that all residents of Compassvale will continue to have a direct line of contact with an MP who will represent them.

Residents are welcome to reach out to any one of us, even if they reside in a different division, as they have always been able to do.”

Shortly afterwards, the three remaining MPs announced that alternative arrangements had been made, and posted a map of Sengkang GRC’s new divisions.

Netizens applauded the WP MP’s for organising the town hall.

Some even asked if non-Sengkang GRC residents may join.

