'Look! Such an inconsiderate act!' — Woman shakes rug over balcony in Yishun

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

A woman was caught on camera shaking her rug over a balcony to clean it, sparking criticisms among netizens over the 'selfish' action.

By Hana O
A woman was caught on camera shaking her rug over a balcony to clean it, sparking criticisms among netizens over the 'selfish' action.

“Look! Such an inconsiderate act!” wrote a concerned individual on Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

The video began with the woman leaning over her balcony ledge while holding a rug. She shook the rug repeatedly.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

She then overturned the mat and shook it against the building façade before hanging it over the ledge along with the others.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

The woman proceeded to pick more debris that was still stuck on the rug and flicked them in the air.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

According to the post, the incident happened at The Miltonia Residences Condominium located in Yishun.

Members from the online community advised the original poster to report the “selfish” incident to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Others wondered why the woman didn’t have a vacuum to do the cleaning.

“Electricity is expensive vacuum also expensive. Old school method five fingers hahahaha,” a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user said, “Someone on the above unit should also do the same act at the same time. This way this lady will knows how it feels to get dirt on her and her unit,” however, another replied this would not solve the problem.

Having inconsiderate neighbours is a common topic among residents, with social media posts of such behaviour going viral.

Another example of such a case was when a Complaint Singapore member shared a photo of their Housing and Development Board trash chute area in December last year.

Due to the multiple bulky items not being properly discarded, the rubbish chute got blocked and ended up looking like a study area.

“I understand if sometimes you have a lot of things to throw and it is tiring to move it downstairs. But I don’t understand why you have to completely block the chute,” the concerned resident added. /TISG

Read related: HDB trash buildup by inconsiderate residents blocks chute, common problem for many

HDB trash buildup by inconsiderate residents blocks chute, common problem for many

