Monitor lizard loves KFC Singapore: Mr Lizard’s day out rummaging through leftover KFC  dishes

SINGAPORE: In today’s news of strange animal sightings, a monitor lizard was recently seen rummaging through a table sprawled with leftover KFC dishes. In response to the video, while some commented on the monitor lizard, many called out the people who left their plates on the table.

An online citizen on Saturday (March 25) took to an online group that tracks all sorts of wildlife sightings around Singapore to share a video of a monitor lizard rummaging through leftover KFC dishes that were sprawled over an outdoor table. Video link: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1047494636100404/

In response to the video, some people shared their shock at the sight of the animal. However, a more prevalent theme in the comments section of the post was the failure of people to clean up after themselves.

“The littering is horrendous!” wrote one, while another said, “People should clean up and not leave rubbish all over the place, the lizard could get stuck in a plastic bag or eat some plastic.”

Others even went so far as to talk about the contrast between one’s actions and one’s education ranking. “What’s the point of always being ranked top 10? Top 20 etc in university rankings but failed to have basic education on how to clear trash after you eat,” said a third.

“So inconsiderate to not clean up after eating!” wrote another. And then blaming all these poor animals for invading our space….before complaining about these helpless souls, please reflect on yourself!”

