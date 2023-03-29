‘Sometimes, you just know you are going to have a good day of house visits,’ Pritam Singh continues visits to Compassvale, Raeesah Khan’s former ward

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh wrote in a Tuesday (Mar 29) Facebook post that he “hit the jackpot” because there was a good number of residents at home when he went on house visits that day at Compassvale, which had been the ward assigned to former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

“Back to Sengkang GRC this evening for housevisits in the Compassvale ward of the constituency. Hit the jackpot today with a good number of residents at home…. Sometimes, you just know you are going to have a good day of housevisits,” Mr Singh wrote.

Ms Khan resigned from the WP, therefore stepping down as MP, in late 2021 after it was discovered that she had lied more than once in Parliament concerning a case of alleged sexual assault.

In the wake of the ensuing scandal and her resignation, the rest of the WP team at Sengkang—Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Louis Chua, and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim, divided her duties in Compassvale amongst themselves.

However, the other WP leaders have also carried out visits at Compassvale, including Mr Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim and vice chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap.

On May 24, 2022, the WP wrote on the Sengkang GRC Facebook page that it believes “in the importance of sharing the burden of our political commitments collectively. This was evident tonight, as our MPs gathered together in #SengkangGRC to perform the first of what will be an ongoing effort to visit the households of #Compassvale.”

Mr Singh has evidently carried this out, based on his latest post.

He wrote that he had visited Block 235, which he said “is home to quite a few residents who are the original first owners, having stayed there for more than 20 years (fun fact: nationally, as of Dec 2022, about 379,700 flats purchased from HDB have not been resold by their first owner).”

The WP secretary general also noted that Block 235 “is also home to people from many different cultures too. Larry, a naturalised Singaporean but originally from Vietnam and his wife Kaylin, a PR from Vietnam, have been in Singapore for many years. Both work for Google and have two lovely children.

Likewise for Mr Ali and Mdm Sharifah who were very kind with their time (their adult children were a delight to converse with as well!). Grateful to meet Aunty M, 92 years young requested for a picture in her beautifully decorated house!”

Mr Singh ended his post by thanking the Compassvale residents for their “time and friendship,” adding that he will share their feedback with the Sengkang Town Council team.

