Photos of Cecilia Cheung’s youngest son proves that his father is not Caucasian

Shanghai — The topic about the identity of the father of Cecilia Cheung’s youngest child, Marcus has surfaced again. Three years ago has passed since the boy was born, and the greatest paternity whodunit of Asian showbiz still goes on.

Netizens speculated in May last year that the baby daddy might be a Caucasian man whom Cheung, 41 was seen hanging out with in Singapore two years ago. The reason was that Marcus’ hair is noticeably much lighter than his two older brothers’, whose father is Nicholas Tse.

According to 8days.sg, the lighter hair colour suggested a possible Caucasian parentage. In addition, Cheung herself has some British blood from her Eurasian mother as well.

A more recent sighting of Marcus had folks changing their tune. A netizen shared on Sunday (Jul 25) that they had spotted Cheung and her three sons at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and posted a few photos as proof.

It was Marcus that attracted the most attraction, unsurprisingly. Cheung rarely posts photos of Marcus on her socials and when she does, his face is always covered.

So this instance was the clearest front-facing view the public has ever seen of the toddler, despite him wearing a mask. Half of Marcus’ face was concealed and netizens could not help but gush over how “handsome” he looks, judging by his pretty eyes. Marcus’ thick black hair supposedly dispelled the earlier rumours about his father being Cheung’s Caucasian friend (although white people have dark hair too).

Cheung’s older two sons were also being discussed. Netizens noted that Quintus, 11 had grown a lot taller and “looks like a star” while Lucas, who turns 14 next month, was said to be “very independent” as he was walking alone ahead of everyone else.

It was reported that Cheung is not against her sons joining showbiz, which likely won’t be much of a problem for them given their good looks and celebrity lineage. /TISG

