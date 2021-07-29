JTBC drama Snowdrop starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has completed filming

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported that filming for the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop starring Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoo In Na and more has wrapped up this month.

Based on various online community posts, alleged staff members who worked on the set of JTBC’s Snowdrop recently uploaded SNS posts writing, “The long road trekked on for the past year has come to an end,” and “final filming”.

This was followed by another photo showing actor Jang Seung Jo in his character attired and waiting on set. Last December was the start of the filming for JTBC’s Snowdrop. In March this year, the drama was involved in a heated controversy as Korean netizens launched a mass boycott of the drama, claiming that the storyline was defaming South Korea’s democracy movement, as reported by Allkpop.

JTBC responded by firmly denying the controversy surrounding the story of ‘Snowdrop’, and further emphasised that the drama later goes on to criticise the state of the Korean government during the student protests. JTBC also ensured that any names inspired by real-life figures in the drama would be changed.

It appears that as of this month, ‘Snowdrop‘ has finally completed all filming. The series is slated to begin airing in the second half of 2021.

Kim Ji Soo was born on January 3, 1995, in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea and has an older brother and sister. As a child, she played basketball and attended taekwondo classes. She was also a fan of TVXQ as a child. Jisoo attended high school at the School of Performing Arts Seoul. In 11th grade, she start-off drama club at her school and took larger experience through auditions.

