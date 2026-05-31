We ‘stand firmly behind our officers’ — Singapore’s Union of Security Employees defends personnel on duty after they were verbally abused by Hong Kong school principal, who later apologised

SINGAPORE: The Union of Security Employees (USE) has come out strongly in support of security officers involved in a confrontation with a Hong Kong school principal at SAFRA Jurong, saying the officers were simply doing their jobs in a difficult situation.

In a Facebook post published on May 28, the union said it “stands firmly behind” the officers who were subjected to verbal abuse while trying to manage traffic and maintain safety at the venue. According to USE, the incident took place on May 22 at around 5:30 p.m. A chartered tour bus carrying 34 students from Hong Kong had stopped along double yellow lines outside SAFRA Jurong, blocking vehicles from entering the premises during a busy childcare pick-up period.

The incident gained widespread attention after videos circulated online showing San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School principal Lee Cheuk-hing arguing with security officers over the vehicle parking situation.

Security officers were met with profanities and taunts from the HK school principal

According to USE, security officers approached the bus and instructed the driver to move either into a designated drop-off area or to another position that would not obstruct incoming traffic. The union said those instructions were rejected, and the officers were met with profanities and taunts instead.

The situation reportedly eased only after parents who had arrived to collect their children intervened and asked the driver to move. USE added that the confrontation affected more than just the people captured on camera. The incident created unnecessary difficulties for security officers on duty and the local bus driver, who found himself caught between traffic rules and passenger demands.

Security officer lodges police report; HK school principal resigns following suspension

USE said one of the officers has since lodged a police report over the verbal abuse and obstruction. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has confirmed that a report was received and investigations are ongoing.

SAFRA has also publicly supported its officers, stating that they were acting within the scope of their duties to maintain safety and traffic flow at the entrance.

Meanwhile, developments in Hong Kong have moved fast. The school’s governing board suspended Lee after reviewing the incident. Hong Kong’s Education Bureau also requested a detailed report and reminded schools that educators may face professional consequences for misconduct.

According to reports from Hong Kong, Lee has since resigned and issued a public apology, acknowledging that he failed to remain calm and set a proper example for students during the exchange.

Netizens say, “Respect goes both ways… security officers should also remain calm and professional…”

While many online commenters criticised Lee’s conduct, discussions soon expanded beyond the confrontation itself. Some social media users questioned whether the principal’s behaviour changed depending on who he was speaking to and their racial background.

Others focused on whether security officers should have maintained a calmer tone during the heated exchange. Some also argued that while all frontline officers deserve courtesy and respect when carrying out their duties, security personnel should, likewise, remain composed and professional even when dealing with difficult members of the public.

And while investigations will determine whether any laws were broken, the incident has already renewed discussion about how people speak to those tasked with enforcing rules and maintaining order.

USE says, “Abuse is NEVER part of a security officer’s job scope…”

Following the avoidable unpleasant incident, USE said they “stand firmly behind our officers, who were placed in an incredibly challenging operational environment while trying to keep the premises safe,” and that they are working with the officers’ employer to support their well-being throughout the process.

The union also stressed that harassment should never be accepted as part of a security officer’s job. “Abuse is NEVER part of a security officer’s job scope. Under the Private Security Industry Act and the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment against our officers,” adding, “Let’s treat our frontline professionals with the basic decency, cooperation, and respect they earn every single day!”

Disagreements can happen anywhere, especially when people are under pressure, but how those disagreements are handled leaves a stronger impression on someone than the dispute itself.

For both visitors and locals, following instructions, staying calm, and treating frontline workers, the officers in this case, with basic respect, remains the fastest way to prevent such a parking dispute from becoming an international headline.

Read related: Hong Kong school principal resigns after swearing incident in Singapore, but some blame the security guard for shouting back