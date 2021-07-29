Following controversy, Kim Min Gwi’s screentime will be reduced in Nevertheless

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported that actor Kim Min Gwi will be edited out of most scenes in JTBC’s Nevertheless.

A source from the team stated on July 28 saying, “Starting from episode 8 that airs on August 7, Kim Min Gwi’s parts will be reduced. We will edit his scenes as much as possible.”

It appears that someone claiming to be the actor’s former girlfriend shared a post online alleging that Kim Min Gwi had repeatedly cheated on her during their six-year relationship. She also alleged that Kim Min Gwi had violated COVID-19 quarantine restrictions to cheat on her, according to Soompi.

Kim Min Gwi’s agency, Big Picture Entertainment responded by saying that he acknowledged his wrongdoings in his personal life but denied that he had violated COVID-19 quarantine restrictions when he tested positive for the virus back in May. Kim Min Gwi shared a handwritten letter on his personal Instagram account on July 27.

Born on September 30, 1994, Kim Min Gwi is a South Korean actor and model. He is known best known for his roles in dramas such as L.U.C.A.: The Beginning, She Would Never Know and Nevertheless.

He joined Big Picture Entertainment and made his debut as a model in 2017 and appeared in a number of modelling shows Seoul Fashion Week Dohn Hann, Sewing Boundaries, Discovery, Ordinary People, Greedilous and Anyoung, Holynumber7, Solidhomm. He also appeared in magazines GQ, Dyed and Cosmopolitan along with that he also appeared in music videos of Senozzi and WELL.

He also did modelling for clothing brands such as Musinsa, Songjio Homme, and Wonder Place and he also appeared in commercials such as NH Investment & Securities, Hyundai Motor Company, and Naver Music. He made his acting debut in 2021, he appeared in She Would Never Know as a Model and later he appeared in L.U.C.A.: The Beginning as Kim Tae-oh and Nevertheless as Nam Kyu-hyun. He also starred in the movie Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming.

