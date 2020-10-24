Entertainment Celebrity Perry and Bloom buy S$19m home, will be neighbours with Harry and...

Perry and Bloom buy S$19m home, will be neighbours with Harry and Markle

Unclear whether they will end up to be BFFs but they have a lot in common

and are moving into the same neighbourhood as Meghan Markle and . Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Santa Barbara — It appears that Montecito in this county in California is the hottest place to be in right now.

and have reportedly bought a stunning new property in the area and they will be neighbours with and Meghan Markle, who moved into their home in June.

According to variety.com, Katy and Orlando’s new mega mansion is worth US$14.2 million (S$19 million) and boasts a lot of incredible features, including gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean and  “nearly nine acres of manicured grounds”.

Some of the very fancy features include:

  • A guest house “with a full kitchen, bedroom suite, private office and roomy living/dining area”.
  • A “gorgeous” tiled swimming pool.
  • A huge dressing room and walk-in wardrobe.
  • A “full-size sports court”.
  • Multiple fountains.
  • A poolhouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
- Advertisement -

Harry and Markle purchased their Montecito home over the summer after temporarily living at Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion following their step back from royal duties.

According to a report in hellomagazine.com, the house has 9 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms and a separate outdoor guest house. Within the main building, there is thought to be an office and library, as well as a spa, a gym, an arcade, a games room and a movie room, as well as a 5-car garage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Santa Barbara. Picture: YouTube

It is unclear whether the two couples will end up to be BFFs but they have a lot in common such as guest houses, celebrity status, young children and charitable work. Otherwise, they can get acquainted with the other celebrities in the neighbourhood such as Ariana Grande, Gywneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneras.

Harry and Markle, who stepped down from royal duties this year, formerly stayed in Markle hometown in Los Angeles. In LA, they were involved in a legal battle with paparazzi over photos taken of their son Archie. An insider is reported by AFP as saying that Harry and Markle “moved into their family home in July this year” and have “settled into the quiet privacy of their community”.

The insider added that they “hope that this will be respected by their neighbours, as well as for them as a family”. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Govt warns against delaying MediShield Life premium hike despite concerns

The authorities do not seem to be in favour of delaying the impending MediShield Life premium hike despite concerns. Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said on Monday (19 Oct) that delaying the premium hike will only lead...
View Post
Featured News

Sylvia Lim files full motion in Parliament on issues arising from Parti Liyani case

The Workers' Party has filed a Full Motion in Parliament to discuss issues arising from the high-profile case involving ex-domestic helper Parti Liyani, who was acquitted on appeal of theft last month in a case brought by her former employer, then-Changi...
View Post
Featured News

Amos Yee’s grandfather says they haven’t spoken in 3 years, wishes to see his grandson again

Amos Yee's grandfather has revealed that he wishes to speak to his grandson, whom he hasn't spoken to in the past three years, in the wake of news that the 21-year-old faces child pornography charges in the US. The young Singaporean sought...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet