Perry and Bloom buy S$19m home, will be neighbours with Harry and Markle

Santa Barbara — It appears that Montecito in this county in California is the hottest place to be in right now.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly bought a stunning new property in the area and they will be neighbours with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved into their home in June.

According to variety.com, Katy and Orlando’s new mega mansion is worth US$14.2 million (S$19 million) and boasts a lot of incredible features, including gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean and “nearly nine acres of manicured grounds”.

Some of the very fancy features include:

A guest house “with a full kitchen, bedroom suite, private office and roomy living/dining area”.

A “gorgeous” tiled swimming pool.

A huge dressing room and walk-in wardrobe.

A “full-size sports court”.

Multiple fountains.

A poolhouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Harry and Markle purchased their Montecito home over the summer after temporarily living at Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion following their step back from royal duties.

According to a report in hellomagazine.com, the house has 9 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms and a separate outdoor guest house. Within the main building, there is thought to be an office and library, as well as a spa, a gym, an arcade, a games room and a movie room, as well as a 5-car garage.

It is unclear whether the two couples will end up to be BFFs but they have a lot in common such as guest houses, celebrity status, young children and charitable work. Otherwise, they can get acquainted with the other celebrities in the neighbourhood such as Ariana Grande, Gywneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneras.

Harry and Markle, who stepped down from royal duties this year, formerly stayed in Markle hometown in Los Angeles. In LA, they were involved in a legal battle with paparazzi over photos taken of their son Archie. An insider is reported by AFP as saying that Harry and Markle “moved into their family home in July this year” and have “settled into the quiet privacy of their community”.

The insider added that they “hope that this will be respected by their neighbours, as well as for them as a family”. /TISG

