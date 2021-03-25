International Asia Lazada's birthday: Virtual concert featuring Katy Perry, NCT Dream and Singaporean artistes

K-pop bands to appear on LazLive every Saturday at 8 pm till May 1

Photo: Facebook screengrab (Lazada Singapore)

Samantha Geh

SINGAPORE – This Friday (Mar 26), e-commerce platform giant Lazada is throwing a birthday bash unlike any other. The itinerary includes a livestream gaming session, shopping deals and an exciting virtual concert featuring superstar Katy Perry, K-pop group NCT Dream and a few of our homegrown artistes such as Jasmine Sokko and Nathan Hartono.

To get the party started, Katy Perry and NCT Dream will be the hosting opening act where they perform their top hits on LazLive aka Lazada’s in-app livestream channel at 9.30 pm on Friday (Mar 26).

Photo: Lazada.sg screengrab

Superstar singer Perry is renowned for top songs ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’, while NCT Dream have been working on their latest album that may be released next month (Apr).

The following line-up after Perry and NCT Dream will have our local artistes such as Jasmine Sokko and Nathan Hartono, alongside beatboxer Dharni Ng, rapper Fariz Jabba and also stand-up comedian Sharul Channa, hosted by 987 DJs Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez.

This segment of the itinerary is a countdown leading up to Lazada’s Surprise Birthday Sale, set to take place at midnight on Mar 27.

That’s not all. The cherry on top is, from now until May 1, Lazada has a schedule featuring K-pop bands to make an appearance on LazLive every Saturday at 8 pm.

Dear K-pop fans, this is an event you wouldn’t want to miss. So mark your calendars and get ready to virtually meet your favourite artistes! 

What’s on the schedule? AB6IX will be up on Mar 27, Weeekly on Apr 3 and Loona on Apr 10.

An event like this was made possible all thanks to the collaboration between Lazada and Mediacorp as each activity is content-commerce related.

Now, for what most of us have been curious to know about – Lazada’s birthday supersale!

There will be discounts of up to 90% off throughout the website from more than 200 stores at 12am to 2am on Mar 27. Not to mention, flash vouchers will be made available within that time frame.

To top things off, from now until Mar 26, customers can stand a chance to win a goodie of the day such as a Samsung A7 tablet and a home karaoke set simply by putting down as low as 10 cents or S$1.

Get ready, everyone! It’s going to be an exciting birthday celebration on Lazada!

