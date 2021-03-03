Split from royal life ‘unbelievably tough’, according to Prince Harry

- Advertisement -

California — Prince Harry shared with Oprah Winfrey in a recent interview that the process of separating from royal life has been very tough for him and his wife, Meghan Markle. He spoke about his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after her divorce from Prince Charles.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”

“But at least we have each other,” Harry said, in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air on March 7 on CBS and the following day in Britain. Princess Diana was shown in a picture holding toddler Harry as he commented on it. Diana died in 1997 of injuries suffered in a car accident.

Prince Harry and Markle sat opposite Winfrey and side by side, holding hands during the interview which was held in a lush garden setting. Harry and his wife live in Montecito, California where they are neighbours of Winfrey. Markle recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child. She wore an empire-style black dress with embroidery while Harry wore a light grey suit and white dress shirt without a tie.

Markle previously acted in the TV legal drama Suits.

As reported by The Star via AP, she married Harry, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, at Windsor Castle in May 2018. A year later, their son Archie was born. The brief promotional clip was one of two that aired recently during CBS’ news magazine 60 Minutes. In the other clip, Winfrey’s questions and comment were predominant including her statement, “You said some pretty shocking things here,” without any indication of what she was referring to. Markle was not heard from in the clips.

In March 2020, Harry and Markle quit full-time royal duties as they were unhappy at media scrutiny and strictures of their roles. The couple also cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press towards Markle who is African American. The situation would be reviewed after a year. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Feb 19 that Harry and his wife will not return to royal duties. The prince was also stripped of his honorary military titles, a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed that “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”

A spokesperson for the couple hit back at suggestions that Markle and Harry were not devoted to duty.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” the spokesperson said in a statement./TISG

